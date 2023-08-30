SILENT SKIES Featuring EVERGREY’s Tom S. Englund & Vikram Shankar To Release New Album “Dormant” on September 1st

SILENT SKIES, the cinematic project of EVERGREY’s Tom S. Englund and acclaimed US-based pianist/composer Vikram Shankar (Redemption, Lux Terminus), are releasing their dream-like third studio album, Dormant, on September 1, 2023. Continuing on the atmospheric path of Scandinavian melancholy charted on their previous full-lengths, Nectar (2022) and Satellites (2020), Dormant features stunning piano melodies, atmospheric keyboards, lush and expansive soundscapes, and hauntingly beautiful and intense vocals into a Dark Pop gem. SILENT SKIES’ third offering is melancholic and calming, yet effervescent and incandescent, expanding the duo’s sonic universe in every direction – it is the result of brave sonic experimentation married to the tastefully artistic aesthetic that defines the group. Throughout the varied peaks and valleys of their compositions, it is their powers of expression, and reflection on the human experience – in their own words, “conversations with life, about life” – that give their music the power to speak to a vast array of lived experiences, and reach people with diverse tastes, as long as they are interested in appreciating art as a reflection of life itself. In speaking about “Dormant” the duo says “We are thrilled to present Dormant, our third full length record, crafted with immense joy and offered with satisfaction and eagerness to share our heartfelt dedication over the past 18 months. With Dormant, we want to propel ourselves further into more uncharted territory, embarking on a journey whose destination remains unknown, even to us. Like passengers on a train, we embrace the excitement and exhilaration of the ride, relishing in the uncertainty of our future direction. The freedom of creativity is a vital source of energy for us during the composition and production journey for our music. Within Dormant, you will find a multitude of intricate details, a plethora of musical landscapes, and an abundance of concepts, all waiting for you to dive in and explore their depths. At its core, the album delves into the awakening of a sleeping or forgotten consciousness, urging it to be present and take action in the now. Tom and Vikram continue “It is an album that, from the early stages, felt like a profound conversation with life, about life. It encapsulates the ongoing dialogue and introspection with our inner selves as we seek equilibrium and harmony. Ultimately, it is a realization that what we yearn for is a stillness of the mind and soul — a sense of contentment, pride, and connection with what is our most authentic selves. We believe that you will find resonance with many of the reflections we share within Dormant, and we eagerly anticipate continuing this dialogue with all of you. This journey has only just begun. Let’s awaken together.”

Dormant Track Listing – Pre-Order/Pre-save Here Construct (Video) New Life Churches (Video) Just Above The Clouds Reset Tides The Real Me Light Up The Dark Dormant The Last On Earth The Trooper (Bonus Track) Dancing In The Dark (Bonus Track) Numb (Bonus Track)