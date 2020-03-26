Silence The Crow Music Video Release “Crucify”

Vanguard, female fronted Metal band SILENCE THE CROW has released the official video for “Crucify”. Their debut single beckons with angst to the outcast, under the wing of punching vocals, and a macabre energy that’s ready to be resurrected for a new generation.

Aptly released on Friday the 13th, “Crucify” responds to the desire for authentic, vengeful, heavy sound the genre has been calling for.

Directed by CHARLIE G the official “Crucify” video is produced by COLD CREEK PRODUCTIONS, as they gear up for several festivals featuring their short film work.

“When you’re sick of being fake, or diluting your soul SILENCE THE CROW is the unapologetic chorus for those that stand up and fight to survive.” — Jordan Crowe

The official video for “Crucify” can be found here and you can connect, listen, and stay up to date on future content from SILENCE THE CROW here.