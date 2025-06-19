Siena Fantini Pours Her Heart Out In New Ballad “The Loved”

15-year-old pop singer-songwriter Siena Fantini continues to make waves with her latest single, “the loved.” This ballad is deeply thoughtful, while also maintaining a youthful perspective, and plays on both elements of modern pop and airy piano arrangements. “the loved” is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide.

Recorded at Altamira Sound, “the loved” came to fruition with the help of several industry icons, such as Sean Hurley (John Mayer, Lana Del Rey), who produced and played bass on the track. He was accompanied by Taylor Mackall on keyboard/piano (Lizzy McAlpine, Joni Mitchell), Harrison Whitford on guitar (Phoebe Bridgers), Kiel Feher on drums (Selena Gomez, Lauv), and Grammy-award winner Darrell Thorp as engineer/mixer (Foo Fighters, Radiohead). Matching the ballad’s compelling pop melody is Fantini’s empowering voice, with the piano as a sonic throughline driving the single’s narrative. “the loved” reflects her recent experience developing feelings for a new person and naturally wondering when it’ll be her turn to have those feelings reciprocated. “I wrote ‘the loved’ in maybe 20 minutes,” Fantini explains. “This is one of those songs that word vomited itself into fruition when I got home from a party. There was this cute guy there that I had no idea how to impress (or why I even felt the need to impress him).” Fantini describes this one-sided crush as awkward and uncomfortable, admitting that she can get too in her head about the situation. “I just ended up talking and running my mouth so much that I simply just embarrassed myself. When I got home that night, I sort of spiraled, thinking about how I constantly put my entire heart into people, but I never quite get the same thing back. It was a moment of insecurity for me, but I feel like that’s something a lot of people deal with, feeling like you’ll never find the love that you want.”

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Siena Fantini has always been connected to the music industry in some capacity. With a spark for musical theater, she began taking vocal training and piano lessons, quickly leading her to study guitar and try her hand at songwriting. Following in the footsteps of artists such as Lizzy McAlpine, Role Model, Taylor Swift, and Gracie Abrams, Fantini embeds her songs with emotional lyricism, relatable narratives, and hard-to-resist sing-along choruses. Writing, along with a strong support system of friends and family, has kept Fantini grounded, especially through the hardships of her teenage years. Filled with teen angst and vibrant immediacy, Siena Fantini’s music serves as proof of her commitment to the craft, as an artist with deep empathy, meaningful messages to share, and a devotion to delivering only her most authentic self.

“the loved” is an authentic depiction of the universal desire to be loved and highlights Fantini’s vibrant storytelling and soothing vocals. The follow-up to her debut single “wanna know her name,” this release is just a small indicator of the blossoming success that awaits Fantini as a singer. “the loved” is now available to stream and download worldwide. To keep up to date with Siena Fantini’s musical journey and see what’s coming next, follow her on Instagram and TikTok @sienafantini.