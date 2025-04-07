Siena Fantini Dazzles On Her Debut Pop Single “wanna know her name”

15-year-old pop songwriter Siena Fantini introduces herself into the music scene with her first single, “wanna know her name.” Her music sparkles with vibrant immediacy, a prelude to the promise of a remarkable artistic journey. The debut single finds the narrator struck with jealousy when she sees a photo of another girl on an ex’s Instagram post. “The songs that make the most sense and feel the most honest are straight out of my diary,” Fantini shares. “wanna know her name” is now available to stream and download worldwide.

With “wanna know her name,” the emerging teen-pop artist creates a modern sound with earthier undertones. Recorded at Altamira Sound and written by Siena Fantini, this highly reflective song came together with the help of industry heavy hitters like Grammy Award-winning engineer and mixer Darrell Thorp (Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Pink) and producer and bassist Sean Hurley (John Mayer, Lana Del Ray). Propelled by an accomplished cast of musicians, the well-balanced, sonically pop instrumentation can be attributed to pianist Taylor Mackall (Lizzy McAlpine, Marcus Mumford, Joni Mitchell), guitarist Harrison Whitford (Phoebe Bridgers, Noah Gundersen), and drummer Kiel Feher (Selena Gomez, Meghan Trainor, Lauv). This track suggests that love is complex and comes with lingering feelings when the past is brought back to life, especially through a social media post. Through Fantini’s honest lyrics, she paints a story of the mindset that comes along with just wanting to know her name. “I was on the phone with one of my good friends a few days after Halloween. I was scrolling through Instagram, when I stumbled across my ex-boyfriend’s Halloween post. Obviously, I had to look through it,” Fantini explains. “I went into it with an open mind because we had decided to stay friends, and we were doing a pretty good job of maintaining that promise, which I was really happy about. But then I got to the 17th slide…”

A native of Los Angeles, Siena Fantini grew up surrounded by music. “It was always a part of who I was,” she remembers.” With voice training, an affinity for musical theater, and piano lessons, she propelled her artistic journey by studying guitar and beginning to write songs. Gravitating to the music of Taylor Swift, Lizzy McAlpine, Gracie Abrams, and Role Model, their influence is on display in Fantini’s vulnerable lyrics, appealing hooks, and eminently singable choruses that define her sonic soundscape. Fantini has found solace through music and songwriting, where audiences can expect newer pop anthems about nostalgia, growing up, insecurities, and the many facets of firsts that come with teenage love. Her debut is a formidable introduction to a committed artist with deep empathy, something real to convey, and a devotion to emotional authenticity.

"wanna know her name" is a captivating track that features a soothingly catchy beat, Fantini's buoyant voice, and relatable lyrics. Seeing a former partner soft launch a new romantic relationship through a social media post can make you feel uneasy, and the natural urge that comes with wanting to know more about that new individual is unbearable. Siena Fantini is here to get you through it with this pop anthem.