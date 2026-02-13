Siena Fantini Cuts to the Heart of Young Love Gone Cold in “Claustrophobia”

Pop singer-songwriter Siena Fantini kicks off 2026 with the release of her new single “claustrophobia.” With her talented vocals and diary-like storytelling, this track marks her first single since the release of her debut EP, what is it with me? “claustrophobia” unveils the inner conflict of having deep emotions for someone while still being young and unsure of what you truly want, even when it’s right in front of you. “claustrophobia” is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide.

“claustrophobia” cuts straight to the heart of young love gone cold. Siena Fantini writes like a lover halfway out the door, but with an added naivety that stops her dead in her tracks. The acoustic-pop single serves as the first glimpse into her forthcoming EP, set for release in summer 2026. It marks an era of growth for Fantini, who wrote and performed it in a way she’d never done before. “‘claustrophobia’ was my first time writing music in an alternate tuning, and my life has since been changed because of it,” she explains. “Open D is so beautiful and has opened me up to experimenting more as I write, which I think is the coolest.” Fantini wrote this track from a place of confusion, caught between not knowing what she truly wants in life and recognizing that what she has is so good, almost too good, that it leaves her feeling trapped. She reflects on the writing process, saying, “‘claustrophobia’ was very eye-opening for me to write, because it was really an introspective moment for me to look inside myself and put words to these really confusing feelings I had. That sensation of being loved and cared for, but somehow feeling trapped and claustrophobic in that dynamic, is so emotionally turbulent. Coupled with the stress of life, school, or your future, it can feel like chaos.” Fantini captures the fear that often comes with being an adolescent and falling for someone, while feeling too afraid to fully embrace it. She expresses this vulnerability in lyrics like, “You would treat me too well, so now I have to go,” and “Am I running from you, or from myself?” Fantini utilizes an Open D guitar tuning to create a rich, soft yet full sound, assisted by the deep, meaningful drum patterns, alongside expressive vocals that capture the utter pain of being overwhelmed and disoriented in your thoughts. The song was produced by Sean Hurley (John Mayer, Lana Del Rey), who also played bass, with programming by Ben Rose and keyboards by Taylor Mackall (Lizzy McAlpine, Marcus Mumford, Joni Mitchell). Grammy Award–winning guitarist Andrew Synowiec (Alanis Morissette, Lil Nas X) and drummer Kiel Feher (Selena Gomez, Meghan Trainor, Lauv) help bring the instrumentation to life. The track was mixed and engineered by Grammy Award-winner Darrell Thorp (Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Pink) and mastered by David Ives.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, 16-year-old Siena Fantini has always been surrounded by music. “It was always a part of who I was,” she reminisces. After beginning in musical theater, she took up vocal and piano lessons, then quickly discovered the guitar, falling in love with it and sparking her passion for songwriting. Following a short period of writing and listening to her favorite artists, including Lizzy McAlpine, Gracie Abrams, Role Model, The 1975, and Jeff Buckley she realized that, like these influences, she could also write about her own experiences. This recollection has inspired her to craft heartfelt, uplifting music early in her career, earning recognition from Live Nation’s Ones To Watch, Earmilk, CLOUT, and She Makes Pop Music.

“claustrophobia” invites listeners to find comfort in discomfort, reassuring them that not having all the answers is more than okay. “claustrophobia” is now available to stream on all digital music platforms worldwide. Follow Siena Fantini on Instagram and TikTok @sienafantini for updates on her musical career and upcoming releases.