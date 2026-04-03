Siena Fantini Confronts Love’s Hardest Choice in Her New Single “a little less evil”

Acoustic-pop singer Siena Fantini has just released her newest aching single, “a little less evil,” a track that reflects on a stalled relationship that feels like it’s approaching an end. The song captures the inner conflict of wanting to walk away from a relationship, yet feeling held back because no one has done anything wrong. Fantini unpacks this all-too-relatable scenario with unmatched brilliance. “a little less evil” is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide.

With masterful production from Sean Hurley (John Mayer, Lana Del Rey) and an evocative, heartbreaking score, “a little less evil” easily builds upon Siena Fantini’s discography. The second single from her forthcoming EP, “ a little less evil” vibrates with familiar electric piano notes and grounding hums as Fantini begs for a reason to leave. As the song continues, Fantini asks her partner to “do something terrible,” so that her leaving has a reason or explanation other than the unsettling feeling she consistently holds in her heart. Renowned keyboardist Taylor Mackall (Lizzy McAlpine, Marcus Mumford, Joni Mitchell) adds tentative, fluttering notes that lead into the pre-chorus, creating a feeling of tension in the soundsphere. Although her partner isn’t nefarious or trying to hurt her, Fantini remains with one foot out the door, restless and anxious as she bides her time. Grammy Award-winning guitarist Andrew Synowiec’s (Alanis Morissette, Lil Nas X) fast-paced rhythms build momentum as Fantini spirals into oblivion. Realizing she has to go back on her promise to love her partner “even if it hurts,” Fantini mutters a final goodbye on the last bridge, “fight or flight said ‘you might die’ if I just left you for the second time.” Suddenly, the song becomes an emotional release, bursting with instrumentation and sputtering with words that Fantini may not have had the confidence to say before. “‘a little less evil’ was a really formative experience for me because it taught me a lot about myself. I tend to scare myself when I feel deeply, and then I get closed off, and I never noticed I did that until I wrote a song about it, and the words fell out of my mouth,” she explains. “I also think that the experience of feeling like a relationship is wrong, but wondering if it’s fair to leave if they did nothing wrong, is something a lot of people have gone through. This song was sort of a lesson on finding the confidence in yourself to realize that if something doesn’t feel right, that’s your sign to leave. You don’t have to wait for your partner to do something terrible for you to have the right to leave.” The song features Sean Hurley on bass, Kiel Feher (Selena Gomez, Meghan Trainor, Lauv) on drums, and was mixed by Grammy Award winner Darrell Thorp (Foo Fighters, Radiohead, P!NK) and mastered by David Ives (Mac DeMarco, Alvvays).

Growing up in Los Angeles, 16-year-old Siena Fantini has always been surrounded by music. She began in musical theater before taking up vocal and piano lessons and soon discovered her passion for songwriting and playing the guitar. Inspired by Lizzy McAlpine, Gracie Abrams, Role Model, The 1975, and Jeff Buckley, she soon started writing about her own experiences. “The songs that make the most sense and feel the most honest are straight out of my diary,” she confirms. In 2025, she released her debut EP, what is it with me?, earning her recognition from Live Nation’s Ones To Watch, Earmilk, CLOUT, and She Makes Pop Music.

Siena Fantini wrestles with the guilt of ending a relationship that no longer serves her. “a little less evil” is now on all digital music platforms worldwide. Follow Siena Fantini on Instagram and TikTok @sienafantini for updates on her musical career and upcoming releases.