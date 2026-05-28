Siena Fantini Condemns Serial Heartbreakers on Sun-Soaked Pop Single “casual kisser”

Pop artist Siena Fantini’s new single “causal kisser” is a bright and candid track that serves as a biting commentary on teen love. With an intoxicating beat and deeply resonating lyrics, Fantini delivers the perfect lamentation on young heartbreak. “casual kisser” is now available to stream on all digital platforms worldwide.

If there’s one thing that’s universal, it’s the inevitable heartache of dating in your teenage years. Atop a sunny beat and catchy chorus, Siena Fantini gives a seething message to the guys who easily move from one girl to the next. Her honeyed voice creates an undeniable hook in the bridge and chorus as she sings, “date these girls for a month / act like you’re so in love / but I know you’ll always be / casual kisser / you won’t even miss her / you’re wrecking lives.” Her vocals blend perfectly alongside lively guitar from Grammy Award winner Andrew Synowiec (Alanis Morissette, Lil Nas X) and Kiel Feher’s (Selena Gomez, Meghan Trainor, Lauv) bouncing drums. “‘casual kisser’ was inspired by the subsect of teen boys who are somehow able to bounce from girl to girl so casually, leaving this trail of heartbroken girls behind them,” Siena Fantini confirms. “It really shocks me to my core when a guy is so quick to move on, so quick to just start casually kissing people. I kind of lost it one night and wrote this song out of disappointment on how appalling some teenage boys can really be.” While the song maintains a playful melody throughout, Fantini rebukes those who are reckless with hearts in earnest lines like, “ten months in / but you’ve cycled through six girls by then / ten months in I’m still reeling from the pain that’s settled in.” Recorded at Altamira Sound, the single was produced by Sean Hurley (John Mayer, Lana Del Rey), mixed by Grammy-award winning engineer Darrell Thorp (Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Pink), and mastered by David Ives. The track also features Taylor Mackall on keyboard, known for his work with Lizzy McAlpine, Marcus Mumford, and Joni Mitchell.

16-year-old Siena Fantini is a Los Angeles native inspired by artists like Role Model, Gracie Abrams, and Jeff Buckley. In 2025, she released her debut EP, what is it with me?, gaining attention from EARMILK, CLOUT, Naluda Magazine, and Live Nation’s Ones to Watch. An avid songwriter, she uses her daily experiences to create honest and emotion-packed art, appealing to the young dreams and desires that flare up in your formative years. “Being a high schooler, life can mess with you. I’ve come out stronger. I’ve learned that not everything is the end of the world,” she explains. “I measure my life in music.”

“casual kisser” marks the 3rd single from her upcoming EP, following “claustrophobia” and “a little less evil.” With bold and relatable lyrics, Siena Fantini crafts a tune sure to weave its way into your head and your heart. “casual kisser” is now on all digital music platforms worldwide. Follow Siena Fantini on Instagram and TikTok @sienafantini and visit her website SienaFantini.com for updates on future releases.