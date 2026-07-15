Siena Fantini Captures the Realities of Girlhood on New EP ‘laundry list’

Pop singer-songwriter Siena Fantini returns with her second EP, laundry list, a four-track compilation centered around diaristic themes of self-reflection, complicated relationships, and the unavoidable coming-of-age stories that come with young girlhood. Built around conversational narrative and guitar-laced melodies, laundry list displays the deep complexities tied to the teen’s sophomore and junior years. laundry list is now available to stream and download worldwide on all major music platforms and features her unreleased single, “25.”

Through the lens of Siena Fantini’s introspective songwriting, laundry list brings together times of heartbreak, insecurity, friendship fallouts, and finding yourself. While each song explores a different personal experience, Fantini ties the EP together through her vulnerably candid storytelling and the milestones of adolescence. The record opens with the sun-soaked single “casual kisser,” which captures her disappointment with boys who so easily leave a trail of heartbroken girls behind them. The second song on the EP is “25,” a deceptively upbeat track that balances playful pop textures and honey-soft vocals with biting commentary on one-sided toxic friendships. The EP’s most direct release, Fantini transforms the exhaustion of the friendship in question into emotional maturity and self-preservation. Elevated by pop production and blunt, unfiltered lyricism, the song contrasts youthful charm with persistent resentment and the internal burnout tied to a fractured friendship. “Something I really love about ‘25’ is that it’s so applicable at any point in your life you’re in,” shares Fantini. “Unkind people who you thought you could call a friend can occur at any age. I’ve gotten a lot better at protecting my peace. Sometimes, the best thing you can do is separate yourself.” The last two tracks on laundry list are the previously released singles, “claustrophobia” and “a little less evil.” The latter delves into the lingering discomfort that comes with walking away from a relationship that no longer serves you. Meanwhile, “claustrophobia” showcases the overwhelming pressure and suffocating uncertainty that can arise within early romance and deep emotional dependency. Together with “25”, each song shapes the reflective world of laundry list in which Fantini creates a coming-of-age landscape where teenage heartache, self-discovery, and shifting social dynamics define the moments of young adolescence.

“This EP is quite literally a ‘laundry list’ of the vast amount of experiences I went through this past year. It’s inspired by the things I started to learn about myself- my habits, my inward discoveries, my outward disapproval of others’ behavior that frustrated me,” says Fantini. “This EP has a lot of internal reflection, which was really transformative to write about because it forced me to stand face-to-face with a lot of emotions I didn’t have words for yet.” Produced by Sean Hurley (John Mayer, Lana Del Rey), laundry list demonstrates Siena Fantini’s observant songwriting alongside a team of acclaimed collaborators. The EP features keyboard contributions from Taylor Mackall (Lizzy McAlpine, Marcus Mumford, Joni Mitchell), guitar from Grammy Award-winning musician Andrew Synowiec (Alanis Morissette, Lil Nas X), and drums from Kiel Feher (Selena Gomez, Meghan Trainor, Lauv). Grammy Award-winning Darrell Thorp (Foo Fighters, Radiohead, P!nk) handled mixing and engineering, while David Ives (Mac DeMarco, Pearl & The Oysters) finalized mastering.

Los Angeles pop singer-songwriter Siena Fantini is known for her candid lyricism and coming-of-age storytelling, where she explores the highs and lows and uncertainties of girlhood through relatable pop anthems. Blending infectious, buoyant melodies with brutally honest narratives, Fantini draws inspiration from artists like Lizzy McAlpine, Gracie Abrams, and Role Model, along with lived experiences that have defined her teenage years. Through each release, Fantini has already garnered attention from tastemaker outlets such as EARMILK, Atwood Magazine, CLOUT, and Live Nation’s Ones To Watch, carving out a distinct voice amongst a new generation of singer-songwriters.

Serving as Siena Fantini’s most personal body of work to date, laundry list unpacks the defining moments of youth into a collection of confessional pop reflections through bright sonic arrangements and melody-driven hooks. Accompanied by her standout single “25,” laundry list is now available to stream worldwide on all major digital music platforms. To keep up with Siena Fantini’s future releases and announcements, follow @sienafantini on Instagram and TikTok and visit her website SienaFantini.com.