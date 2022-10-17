Siena, Desert-Born Singer-Songwriter, Debuts Her “Sass”

Singer-songwriter Siena releases her highly anticipated debut single, “Sass.” The honky-tonkin’ energetic song is a country music anthem, telling it like it is. “Livin’ like we’ve got no past, tonight we’re going to make it last, mornings going to come so fast, just tell me how you like that Sass…” The desert-born singer out of Las Vegas is an artist born to emerge in the country scene with her unapologetic and spaghetti western spirit. Pre-save “Sass” here! Swinging from the neon lights, this is a record that is sure to make waves through generations of women. The lyrics are beyond catchy and paint a story for a girl’s night out. Siena says, “I haven’t heard a fun GNO party song in a while, so I thought, why not write one! I wrote this song with Don Miggs, who also produced it. He really helped bring it to life.” From the storytelling to the captivating melodies, “Sass” is a danceable song that hits all the elements that listeners love. Siena’s music separates her from any other artist as she engages that ‘at home’ feeling through metaphoric writing. Never failing to catch people’s attention with her authentic sound, Siena embraces her inner self and gives her devoted audience a song to resonate with. “I want my audience to know that if ever you’re feeling down, crank up this tune and have yourself a good time,” says Siena. As an artist, Siena moved away from modern country-pop and dove more into her roots of the 2000s country music. Siena says, “This song is obviously very ‘sassy’ and gives confident vibes!” Siena carries on country traditions with her music and relies heavily on established lyrical songwriting as she evokes a specific sound of a long-lasting genre through personal experiences.

As a Nashville-based breakthrough artist, her desert richness and rustic vocals keep us grounded in our roots in an ever-changing music scene. During Siena’s career, she has shared the stage with Rascal Flatts, Big and Rich, and Rodney Adkins, to name a few. In 2021, Siena performed the National Anthem for Academy Award Nominee, actor, screenwriter, and director, Taylor Sheridan’s The Run For A Million Reining Horse Show in Las Vegas.

Siena continues to transcend through her music and desert western style. Growing up with the influences of the likes of Martina McBride, Faith Hill, Miranda Lambert, and Carrie Underwood, Siena continues to be inspired by today’s hitmakers. Being on stage is home for the singer, as she is a true cowgirl at heart. Whether she is out hunting, fishing, roping, welding her own horseshoes, or competing in a rodeo, she lives and breathes the impeccable country life. Pre-save “Sass” now!

About Dead Horse Branding

Dead Horse Branding is an award-winning PR and Marketing firm in Nashville, Tennessee. At Dead Horse Branding, we create, design, and refine the many elements of brands, bringing together each moving piece to ensure the brand will strike the right chord every time. Branding is an identity developed via our DH7 formula; strategic planning, logo / image design, photography / visual assets, website, marketing / social media, publicity and licensing. We build an image and promote the brand all under one roof. Our branding abilities help us to work across a multi-range of industries including fashion, music, entertainment, culinary, interior design, business, franchises, construction and many more. Baha Men, LOVING MARY (Steven Tyler’s solo Band), Mushroom Records, Universal Music Group, Sony Music, Studio City, TEDx, Namm, Songwriting University, Marc Jordan, Tony Brown, Music Expo, The Today Show, Lionsgate, and Hallmark are some of the brands we have had the pleasure of working with. We work with clients internationally, with headquarters in both Nashville, TN, and Australia.