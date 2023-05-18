Side Dθθr and Darta LA To Release Intercontinental Collaboration Album

Keveen Baudouin and Florian Larriveau, AKA Side Dθθrand Darta LA, will release an album together on Friday April 28, 2023. The single, “Time Kills Flowers,” was released along with a music video on Friday April 21. On April 28, the video for “Five Years” will premiere alongside the album, also titled “Time Kills Flowers.” The album will be available on all streaming platforms and the videos will premiere on YouTube.

French, but LA-based, Keveen is a well-known member of several projects including Low Hum, CARRÉ, and Dream Phases. Still living in France, Florian bills himself as someone who makes folk from his bedroom, though it sounds studio-quality. He is also a member of the band Titanic Bomb Gas. The pair collaborates from different continents.

Keveen says that his Side Dθθr project is all about processing things on a personal level, sharing his experience and his own perspective on different subjects. Keveen goes on, “It is the raw me. The goal was purely to release that music which helped me process.” The more he created in solitude, the more he reached a new depth: “After making a few EPs, I started to treat it like a side project where I could express things that I can’t really express with other bands I’m a part of.”

Florian and Keveen felt their psychedelic, folksy sounds complimented each other well. Both make “raw singer-songwriter type of music.” Fully trusting each other’s sound and talents, “We decided to each write half of the record for the first half of last year. The album came together when Keveen’s band Low Hum toured in Europe (opening for Warpaint): “I met up with Florian in France to finish all those tracks. Then back in Los Angeles in the summer time I started mixing the 12 songs and now here we are.”

Keveen opens up more about processing with Side Dθθr: “The last few months I have experienced some difficulties with personal relationships and usually that’s when I have the need and even necessity to write more for my solo project in order to process those feelings and face my demons. It’s helpful to have a few different outlets catering [to] different sides of yourself.”

Keveen finds a different way to express himself with every act he’s a part of, sharing, “As much as I love the surrealistic abstract metaphysical aspect of writing for [other projects like] CARRÉ I have to strip it down to the core of it sometimes to release personal emotions”

Darta LA hails from the South-West of France, from Capbreton. He is a low-fi folk singer-songwriter and producer who has been active since 2015’s “Glad.” His last EP, Motels Tapes, came out in 2020, meaning this is a big return to releasing music for the artist. His entire discography is available on Bandcamp. Florian often records all the instruments and vocals for his tracks and releases, though he has collaborators on every EP.