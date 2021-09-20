Shytown “Survive” Now At Radio: Download Now

Formed in Southern California but staying true to their Chicago roots, Shytown blends care-free vibes of the beach with a big city attitude. Their reggae-infused pop sound floats between acoustic jam sessions by the ocean and a high-energy rock show. Add in some hip-hop and you have a truly eclectic, unique and infectious sound. Frontman Eric “EJ” Johnson and Danny Jay dazzle with a combination of witty, colorful raps and guitar-driven, catchy choruses that’ll be stuck in your head for days. Last year, the band reformed with drummer Dan Reynolds and added seasoned guitarist Joe Kashul and bassist Dave Blanco. Featured singers for live shows include Rachel Latimer and fiddler Hannah K. Watson, as the band has begun their 2021 “Finding My Peace” tour with dates in Illinois, Florida and Nashville. The radio world is about to get a real treat as Shytown takes flight.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Shytown

Song Title: Survive

Publishing: Eric Johnson

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Survive

Record Label: NRP