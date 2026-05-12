Shyra Sanchez, Fresh Off 2.5 Million Streams for “Operator,” Drops “Dance With Me” June 5

The Club-Ready Follow-Up Arrives as “Operator” Tops the DRT Global Chart and Surpasses 2.5 Million Video Views

Billboard-charting artist, dancer, fitness entrepreneur, and motivational speaker Shyra Sanchez announces her new single “Dance With Me,” out June 5. The release follows a breakout run for her debut single “Operator,” which hit #40 with a bullet on Mediabase, reached #1 on the DRT Global Top 100 Independent Airplay Chart for two consecutive weeks, and generated widespread airplay across the U.S. and the UK.

“Dance With Me” is a Dance and EDM track built around a simple but visceral premise that music can be an escape. Where “Operator” introduced Sanchez’s high-energy sound to a global audience, this one leans harder into the club, designed to move bodies and quiet minds.

In describing the message for this release Sanchez states: “There’s something about dancing that shifts everything, it pulls you out of whatever stress, pressure, or noise you’re carrying and drops you into a completely different space. When the music hits and your body starts moving, it’s like the world fades out for a moment. The worries don’t disappear forever, but they loosen their grip.”

“That feeling, that escape, is what inspired the song. It’s about letting go, even if it’s just for a few minutes, and allowing yourself to feel free. When you dance, you’re not overthinking, you’re not stuck in your head, you’re just present and feeling the music and feeling the beat. You’re in your body, in the rhythm, in the moment. ‘Dance With Me’ is really an invitation. It’s saying: come step into this world with me, don’t need love, lose control, leave everything behind, and just feel good. No pressure, no expectations, just movement, connection, and freedom.”

“Operator” has continued building steam since its initial release, racking up over 2.5M views on its official music video and pulling strong digital radio play worldwide, with particular traction in San Francisco, Chicago, Miami, New York, and Houston. The single spawned a full remix package featuring reworks from Dave Audé, Bimbo Jones, Marc Baigent, and others, keeping it active across multiple club and radio formats. Pride parade appearances and additional club dates are forthcoming.

The announcement comes off the back of two strong live moments. Sanchez performed at Shift Miami alongside Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Dave Audé, at an event presented with partners including HopeBridge USA, EDM Awards, iHeartRadio, and DJ Life Magazine. She followed that with a sold-out show in Houston.

Sanchez grew up in Northern California in a multicultural household where music was a daily constant. Inspired by her mother’s strength and spirituality, she began as a dancer before the pull toward songwriting took over, finding in the studio a way to tell the truth about her own experience. Over time, that expanded into building lifestyle brands, mentoring emerging talent, and working as a motivational speaker, all grounded in the same belief that self-expression is power. She has collaborated with Grammy-winning producers and worked with acclaimed choreographer and director Travis Payne, and built a career spanning music, film, fashion, and wellness. She counts almost 180,000 Instagram followers, more than one million YouTube views, and coverage in OK Magazine, the Los Angeles Tribune, iHeartRadio, and Swagger Magazine among her recent milestones.

“Dance With Me” releases June 5.

Pre-save link here

Follow Shyra Sanchez: Instagram

– – – –

ABOUT SHYRA SANCHEZ

Shyra Sanchez is a singer, dancer, producer, fitness entrepreneur, and motivational speaker whose work spans music, film, fashion, and wellness. Raised in Northern California, she built a career grounded in the belief that self-expression is power, mentoring emerging talent, speaking on mental health, and championing radical self-expression for young women.

Her debut single “Operator” hit #40 with a bullet on Mediabase, reached #1 on the DRT Global Top 100 Independent Airplay Chart for two consecutive weeks, and surpassed 2.5 million video views. She has worked alongside Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Audé and choreographer and director Travis Payne, and has been covered by OK Magazine, the Los Angeles Tribune, iHeartRadio, and Swagger Magazine.