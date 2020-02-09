Shy Carter and Ashley McBryde Added To CRS 2020 Warner Music Nashville Kickoff Luncheon

Shy Carter and Ashley McBryde have been added to the 2nd Annual Warner Music Nashville (WMN) Kickoff Luncheon, set to take place at Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2020. The two artists will join this year’s headline performer, Kenny Chesney, and previously announced performers Gabby Barrett, Chris Janson, Cody Johnson, and Michael Ray.

The 2nd Annual WMN Kickoff Luncheon will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at noon in Omni Nashville Hotel’s Broadway Ballroom (CRS Performance Hall powered by Live Nation), officially launching CRS 2020. In addition to his headline performance, Kenny Chesney will also be honored with the CRS 2020 Artist Humanitarian Award, presented by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Later that day, Warner Music Nashville’s Gabby Barrett will perform the national anthem, kicking off the CRS 2020 Opening Ceremonies.

For more information, visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com. The official mobile app for Country Radio Seminar is also now available for download on iPhone and Android mobile devices. The CRS 2020 app provides attendees with an expanded CRS agenda, session descriptions, speaker bios, artists performing, integrated calendar upgrades, and other event news.

In preparation for this year’s event, Country Radio Seminar is offering full registrants the opportunity to collect their badges during an early bird credential pick-up time, set for Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 4-7 p.m. CT at Omni Nashville.

