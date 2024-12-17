Shriya Releases Hard-hitting Single“I’m not alright” Off Upcoming EP In a box

Shriya, the young and talented singer-songwriter, returns with an evocative new single, “I’m not alright,” the last single off her upcoming EP, In a box, dropping later this year. The track, now streaming on all major platforms, is a powerful anthem that speaks to anyone who’s ever felt alone in their struggles, delivering a message that resonates with listeners facing life’s challenges. Through this track, Shriya assures listeners that “It’s okay not to feel okay” – a sentiment she believes is important for everyone to embrace.

“I’m not alright” masterfully blends somber yet soothing melodies, offering a heartfelt exploration of mental health and the acceptance of life’s struggles. With lyrics that resonate deeply, the song reflects Shriya’s personal journey and the universal experience of not always feeling okay. Written and composed by Shriya, and brought to life with Hersh Desai’s production, the track weaves together her angelic voice, gentle piano, and rich harmonies, creating an immersive soundscape that is both calming and profoundly moving. Shriya’s vulnerability shines through in each note, as she invites listeners to confront their own feelings of isolation and understand that they are not alone. In her words, it’s “a powerful anthem for anyone who has ever felt alone in their battles,” offering a space for reflection, empathy, and connection in today’s complex world.

At just 18 years old, singer-songwriter Shriya is making waves in the pop and R&B scene with her vibrant and innovative sound. She seamlessly blends jazz elements with R&B and soul to craft unforgettable melodies, lush harmonies, and lyrics that truly resonate. Bursting onto the scene at just 14 with her debut single, “Tell Me,” Shriya has since performed at over 50 live venues, refining a musical style influenced by jazz legends like Ella Fitzgerald and Antônio Carlos Jobim, as well as contemporary artists such as Daniel Caesar, Summer Walker, and Erykah Badu. Her genre-blending approach has earned her a coveted spot on Spotify’s Fresh Finds India editorial playlist, and she’s lent her voice to ad campaigns for top brands like Nykaa Fashion, Tang, and Lenskart. After signing with Sony Music’s sublabel, DayOne, at 17, she released “Ride for Me” and “On My Mind,” which collectively garnered over 180,000 views on YouTube, with “On My Mind” alone amassing over 50,000 streams on Spotify and has been championed by Rolling Stone India, Tribune India, and The Sunday Guardian. Shriya’s recent single, “Her,” has been praised by outlets like LA On Lock, PM Studio, and Iggy Magazine.

“I’m not alright” takes listeners on a poignant journey of self-realization and the ebb and flow of mental health. The single is now available on all major streaming platforms. Stay connected with Shryia and follow her musical journey on Instagram at @JustShriyaRao.