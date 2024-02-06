Ships Have Sailed Team Up with Abby Posner for Rock Anthem ‘Get Loud’

Los Angeles based alt-rock band, Ships Have Sailed teamed up with indie-folk artist, Abby Posner and released their foot-stomping single, ‘Get Loud’ this past fall.

Ships Have Sailed is the brainchild of vocalist and guitarist Will Carpenter, generally configured as a duo with drummer, Art Andranikyan. The music they create together is uplifting and buoyant. The lyrics reveal a thoughtful and conscientious perspective. And over the years the sound has evolved into sincere indie rock with an unabashed pop structure. Carpenter describes the band’s moniker not as a pessimistic reference to the renowned idiom “that ship has sailed,” but instead a fresh, positive perspective on the unexpected outcomes of unforeseen circumstances.

They’ve recorded and released a diverse collection of albums, EPs, and singles that consistently evoke an unrestrained cathartic desire to be heard and enjoyed. Either through crescendoing ballads or indie rock alacrity, their music always captures a uniform sense of sanguine sensibility. By combining an ardent work ethic with an impressive range, the band has maintained a well-earned buzz that has led to international tours, impressive industry showcases, and awards honoring their independence.

During the height of the global pandemic, the band released their album ‘Ages’, most of which was co-produced by Dan Sadin (M, Joy Oladokun). It was a testament to the band’s progressive journey. As a follow up, the duo took matters into their own hands while patiently waiting for tours to start back up again when they decided to host a high-quality live virtual album concert for their close friends, fans and followers which resulted in a live album being born. Their single, ‘Silence’ was released in May of this year and had the honor of being featured on the Season 19 finale of Grey’s Anatomy.

Longtime friend and fellow collaborator, Abby Posner has been twisting genres, and pushing the boundaries of folk, roots, electronic, and pop music since she can remember, making her “Genre Fluid”. As a CalArts music grad, Posner has composed and produced music for TV, film, and commercials including Hulu’s Maggie, The Fosters, This American Life, The Art of More, Last Tango in Halifax and more. Posner can be spotted in GLEE Season 4 playing banjo and guitar, and the Freeform show Famous In Love playing banjo.

Posner has also scored music for multiple films including Across Land Across Sea, Through Their Eyes, Elizabeth Sees, and recently scored the award-winning documentary Lady Buds while playing and touring all over the US. Posner is an official Showcase Artist at Americana Fest 2023, and her music video “Quiet On Sunset” was recently featured on CMT.

Ships Have Sailed partnered up with Posner to create a rock-heavy anthem that has captured the ears of many. On the surface, the track itself is a foot-stomping, slightly twangy, rootsey rock anthem that screams for attention and speaks to overcoming adversity and standing up for everything the band believes in. Beneath the obvious, however, there’s always a deeper story which all began when the U.S. Supreme Court made the controversial and unprecedented decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Carpenter gives us the gritty details on how the idea initially came to be, “My first instinct upon hearing of the decision was to be angry, so I sat with that for a moment, and then reflected on all the times throughout history when the powers that be attempt to strip away the rights of many to appease the few. A thought popped into my head: “ok, so it’s about to get loud”. I wanted to bring a different perspective into the writing process, so I immediately reached out to a dear friend of mine, Abby Posner, who is an incredibly talented artist and producer and who I felt would bring an important lens to the song. I explained the idea and where it came from and she jumped in immediately.”

Posner chimes in on the track, “We wrote this song during a very raw and vulnerable time, and we were feeling angry, and frustrated. We wanted to write a song that embodied all of these complex emotions. A song that felt like a movement. When you take rights away from human beings…it gets loud, and I hope this song motivates people to get even louder.”

Since the release of ‘Get Loud’, the duo has not only captured the attention of fans and followers across the globe, but to their joyous surprise, it also captured the ears of the USA Songwriting Competition. ‘Get Loud’ won the grand prize the world’s leading international songwriting competition. While the track continues to gain momentum, it has received support from major publications like Billboard Argentina, Wonderland Magazine, Grimy Goods and more.

