Shinedown announce eighth studio album, 2026 tour

Shinedown have officially unveiled details of their next studio effort, EI8HT, set for release on May 29 through Atlantic Records. The 18-track collection follows 2022’s Planet Zero and features previously issued songs including “Dance, Kid, Dance,” “Three Six Five,” “Killing Fields,” and “Searchlight.” Alongside the album announcement, the band released their new single, “Safe And Sound;” take a listen – HERE.

More than a year in the making, EI8HT was produced by bassist Eric Bass, making it a deeply personal and collaborative project for the band. Frontman Brent Smith shares: “This album is over a year in the making. Without question, as a band, we pushed ourselves like never before. Especially when it comes to Eric. Myself, Zach, and Barry are so honoured to create, and work with such an extraordinary producer, engineer, mixer, songwriter, musician, performer, and band mate. We are so excited to finally announce our 8th studio album titled EI8HT alongside our Dance Kid Dance Act ll World Tour.”

In addition, Shinedown just made history with their hit single “Searchlight” – which topped two rock radio charts (the song appears at No. 1 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart, and No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.) The achievement marks the group’s 24th #1 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart, and their 22nd on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart – making them the artist(s) to hold the most No. 1 songs on both charts.

The band is also gearing up to launch their massive Dance Kid Dance Act II World Tour, spanning 54 dates across 11 countries. The trek includes major stops throughout North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Joining them on select dates are Coheed and Cambria, Black Stone Cherry, From Ashes to New, DJ Rock Feed, and Those Damn Crows.

The global run builds on the band’s growing slate of live events, including their first curated destination festival, ‘Shinedown’s Lunatic Ball Beach Weekend,’ from October 23–25 in Miramar Beach, Florida. The three-day experience will feature two distinct headlining sets from Shinedown, along with performances by Bush, Hanson, Flyleaf (with Lacey Sturm), Living Colour, From Ashes to New, and more. For ticket info head HERE.

Preorder EI8HT – HERE.

