Sheryl Crow Teams With Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples for New Song ‘Live Wire’

With the announcement of her new collaborative album Threads, Sheryl Crow is unleashing an all-star collaboration with music icons Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples for her new song, “Live Wire.”

Crow gives viewers a look at the edgy track with a behind-the-scenes video as she, Raitt and Staples rehearse at a studio in Los Angeles. Citing them as her “two favorite women in all of rock n’ roll,” the trio then launch into a performance of the rock-leaning song tinged with country that speaks of an unpredictable lover. Raitt’s vocals are scorching, while Staples comes in with her undeniable grittiness, tied together by Crow’s glowing voice as they harmonize to sing “I got a live wire / Some people just built that way / Never looking back at the mess they made / I got a live wire.”

“Mavis Staples means so much more to me than any words I could write about her. I feel like, in many ways, she is the Godmother to Bonnie Raitt. To say that having both of these soulful women on ‘Live Wire’ is a treat would be a huge understatement,” Crow raves in a press release.

Crow previously teased Threads by releasing a recording of “Redemption Day” featuring vocals from Johnny Cash. She was inspired to write the song after returning from a trip to visit the troops in Bosnia in 1996. Cash heard the song and was so passionate about it, he recorded his own version before his death in 2003 that he intended to put on his album, American VI: Ain’t No Grave, which was released posthumously in 2010. Crow pulled Cash’s vocals and turned “Redemption Day” into a duet that was released in April 2019.

Threads includes a total of 17 songs featuring Crow collaborating with a range of artists, from legends Keith Richards and Stevie Nicks to modern country trailblazers Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris and Jason Isbell. It’s set for release on Aug. 30.