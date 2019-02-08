Sheryl Crow Signs With Big Machine Label Group for New Album

Sheryl Crow announced last summer that she plans to retire from releasing albums, but will drop a whopper of a project in 2019: Namely, a collaborative full-length with contributions from Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards, Joe Walsh, Don Henley and vocals from the late Johnny Cash. She needs a big home for such a big project, and fittingly has just announced she’ll be signing with Taylor Swift’s former label, Big Machine.

Crow, who was formerly with Warner Bros. Nashville, states that she loves how her new label is composed of people who “love music and love what they do.”

The singer adds, “What an exciting feeling for someone who has been in the music business for over 25 years.”

Meanwhile, Big Machine CEO Scott Borchetta has nothing but praise for the upcoming album. “It’s a one-listen masterpiece that spans her entire career, and her friends that showed up for this record will blow everyone’s mind,” he enthuses. The album is slated to come out sometime later this year and will span various genres.

Crow’s new album will be her final one, as she says she considers the full-length format “a little bit of a dying art form.” However, she plans to continue to make music. As the singer tells Kyle Meredith With…, she’ll keep writing and recording songs, but intends to release them in single form, which she feels is more “immediate” and more in tune with what music fans are seeking.