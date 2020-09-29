Shenandoah To Release All-Star Collaborations Album
Their sonic legacy captivated fans, galvanized the country music industry and influenced legions of artists, but GRAMMY®, ACM and CMA winning Shenandoah, led by frontman Marty Raybon and co-founding member Mike McGuire, haven’t released an album of all-new music since 1994. That’ll change Nov. 13, 2020 with Every Road via Foundry Records, which includes Shenandoah star power collaborations with Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Ashley McBryde, Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Zac Brown Band, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Brad Paisley. The first single off the new album, “I’d Take Another One of Those,” featuring GRAMMY® Award-winning Zac Brown Band is available now.
Shenandoah’s timeless catalog of No. 1 hits and harmonies led by frontman Marty Raybon solidified the group as a country music mainstay over the past 30 years. Every Road will be the band’s 10th studio album after notching 13 No. 1 hits and charting 26 singles on Billboard country charts throughout their career.
EVERY ROAD TRACK LIST:
Produced By: Buddy Cannon
Executive Producer: Cole Johnstone
Engineered & Mixed By: Tony Castle
1. “I’d Take Another One Of Those” (with Zac Brown Band)
Brett Beavers, Stephen Robson, Brett James
*Zac Brown Band appears courtesy of Home Grown Music
2. “Make It Til Summertime” (with Luke Bryan)
Dallas Davidson, Marty Raybon, Mike McGuire
*Luke Bryan appears courtesy of Capitol Records Nashville
3. “If Only” (with Ashley McBryde)
Lori McKenna, Phil Barton, Jaron Boyer
*Ashley McBryde appears courtesy of Warner Music Nashville
4. “Every Road” (with Dierks Bentley)
Brett Beavers, Jamie Moore, Kevin Griffin
*Dierks Bentley appears courtesy of Capitol Records Nashville
5. “Then A Girl Walks In” (with Blake Shelton)
Adam Sanders, Lance Miller, Brad Warren, Brett Warren
*Blake Shelton appears courtesy of Warner Music Nashville
6. “High Class Hillbillies” (with Cody Johnson)
Marty Raybon, Mike McGuire, Wade Kirby, Jim Collins
*Cody Johnson appears courtesy of Warner Music Nashville/COJO Music
7. “Every Time I Look At You” (with Lady A)
Dallas Davidson, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood
*Lady A appears courtesy of BMLG Records
8. “Life Would Be Perfect” (with Brad Paisley)
Wade Kirby, Phil O’Donnell, Bill Luther
*Brad Paisley appears courtesy of Sony Music Nashville
9. “I’ll Be Your Everything” (with Carly Pearce)
Marty Raybon, Barry Hutchens, Mark Narmore
*Carly Pearce appears courtesy of Big Machine Records
10. “Boots On Broadway”
Austin Merrill
For real-time updates on Every Road, visit shenandoahband.com.
ABOUT SHENANDOAH:
GRAMMY®, CMA and ACM-winning hitmakers Shenandoah, fueled by Marty Raybon’s distinctive vocals and the band’s skilled musicianship, are celebrated for delivering such hits as “Two Dozen Roses”, “Church on Cumberland Road” and “Next to You, Next to Me” as well as such achingly beautiful classics as “I Want to be Loved Like That” and the GRAMMY® winning “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart” duet with Alison Krauss. Today that legacy continues as original members Marty Raybon and Mike McGuire launch a new chapter in Shenandoah’s storied career with Every Road, available everywhere Nov. 13, 2020. Raybon and McGuire formed Shenandoah in 1984 in Muscle Shoals, Alabama with bassist Ralph Ezell, keyboardist Stan Thorn and guitarist Jim Seales. Shenandoah inked a deal with Columbia Records and began establishing a national fan base with their self-titled debut in 1987. However, it was the band’s sophomore effort, The Road Not Taken, that spawned their first top ten hits—“She Doesn’t Cry Anymore” and “Mama Knows.” Shenandoah followed with three consecutive No. 1 hits—“Church on Cumberland Road,” “Sunday in the South” and “Two Dozen Roses.” “The Church on Cumberland Road” spent two weeks at the top of the chart and made country music history as it marked the first time that a country band’s first No. 1 single spent more than one week at the summit. It also helped propel sales of the album to more than half a million units thus giving Shenandoah their first gold album. Shenandoah became known for delivering songs that celebrated the importance of faith and family while reveling in the joys of small town life. “Next to You, Next to Me” topped the charts for three weeks and “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart,” a beautiful duet with Alison Krauss, won a Country Music Association Award for Vocal Event of the year and a GRAMMY® for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. Shenandoah also won the Academy of Country Music’s Vocal Group of the Year in 1991.