Shenandoah To Release All-Star Collaborations Album

Their sonic legacy captivated fans, galvanized the country music industry and influenced legions of artists, but GRAMMY®, ACM and CMA winning Shenandoah, led by frontman Marty Raybon and co-founding member Mike McGuire, haven’t released an album of all-new music since 1994. That’ll change Nov. 13, 2020 with Every Road via Foundry Records, which includes Shenandoah star power collaborations with Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Ashley McBryde, Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Zac Brown Band, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Brad Paisley. The first single off the new album, “I’d Take Another One of Those,” featuring GRAMMY® Award-winning Zac Brown Band is available now .

Pre-order Every Road HERE .

Shenandoah’s timeless catalog of No. 1 hits and harmonies led by frontman Marty Raybon solidified the group as a country music mainstay over the past 30 years. Every Road will be the band’s 10th studio album after notching 13 No. 1 hits and charting 26 singles on Billboard country charts throughout their career.

EVERY ROAD TRACK LIST:

Produced By: Buddy Cannon

Executive Producer: Cole Johnstone

Engineered & Mixed By: Tony Castle

1. “I’d Take Another One Of Those” (with Zac Brown Band)

Brett Beavers, Stephen Robson, Brett James

*Zac Brown Band appears courtesy of Home Grown Music

2. “Make It Til Summertime” (with Luke Bryan)

Dallas Davidson, Marty Raybon, Mike McGuire

*Luke Bryan appears courtesy of Capitol Records Nashville

3. “If Only” (with Ashley McBryde)

Lori McKenna, Phil Barton, Jaron Boyer

*Ashley McBryde appears courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

4. “Every Road” (with Dierks Bentley)

Brett Beavers, Jamie Moore, Kevin Griffin

*Dierks Bentley appears courtesy of Capitol Records Nashville

5. “Then A Girl Walks In” (with Blake Shelton)

Adam Sanders, Lance Miller, Brad Warren, Brett Warren

*Blake Shelton appears courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

6. “High Class Hillbillies” (with Cody Johnson)

Marty Raybon, Mike McGuire, Wade Kirby, Jim Collins

*Cody Johnson appears courtesy of Warner Music Nashville/COJO Music

7. “Every Time I Look At You” (with Lady A)

Dallas Davidson, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood

*Lady A appears courtesy of BMLG Records

8. “Life Would Be Perfect” (with Brad Paisley)

Wade Kirby, Phil O’Donnell, Bill Luther

*Brad Paisley appears courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

9. “I’ll Be Your Everything” (with Carly Pearce)

Marty Raybon, Barry Hutchens, Mark Narmore

*Carly Pearce appears courtesy of Big Machine Records

10. “Boots On Broadway”

Austin Merrill

