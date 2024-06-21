Shawna Thompson Ignites the Country Music World with “Burn It Down” — The Fiery First Single from Her Debut Solo Album

Shawna Thompson, co-founder of the chart-topping multi platinum duo Thompson Square, today marks a milestone in her illustrious career with the release of her spirited single “Burn It Down.” The track introduces her eagerly awaited debut solo album, Lean On Neon, set to be released on September 13 via Sun Records, an iconic label in country music history.



Raised in the vibrant honky-tonks of Alabama, Shawna brings an authentic grit and a powerful feminine energy to her music. “Burn It Down” encapsulates the essence of Shawna’s roots and her passion for the sounds and energy of the honky-tonk scene, a place where she says she truly belongs despite a cultural expectation that it simply isn’t ladylike.

Stream the New Song and Pre-Order Her Highly-Anticipated Album ‘Lean On Neon’ Today



“‘Burn It Down’ has a certain swagger to it; it’s deeply rooted in the honky-tonk scene where I spent so much time with my dad, tagging along everywhere he played,” Shawna explains. “This song is special because it captures the essence of the entire album and boldly states who I am. It’s not just music; it’s a declaration of my identity and my heritage in country music.”



Fans can now pre-order Lean On Neon, an album that blends traditional country roots with deeply emotional storytelling. Produced by her husband, Keifer Thompson, and two-time GRAMMY® Award winner Chad Carlson (Taylor Swift, Trisha Yearwood), Lean On Neon is not just an album; it’s Shawna’s homage to her late father and to the genre that shaped her. It’s a must-listen for fans of classic country music delivered by an artist with a heartfelt reverence for the timeless spirit of the genre.



Fans can stream “Burn It Down” here and pre-order Lean On Neon here. For more information and updates on Shawna’s tour dates, visit her official website at www.shawnathompson.com.



About Sun Records:

Established in 1952 by Sam Phillips, Sun Records is renowned for discovering music legends including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Jerry Lee Lewis. The label moved to Nashville in 1969 where it continued cultivating acclaimed artists Jeannie C. Riley, The Dixie Cups, Linda Martell, and many others. As a member of the newly-formed Sun Label Group under Primary Wave, Sun Records continues to foster musical innovation while honoring its rich history of shaping American music culture.