Shawn Michael Perry “Rock Steady” released to radio: Download Now

We have worked hard to present to you Rock Steady in consideration for rock performance Grammy Organization.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Shawn Michael Perry
Song Title: Rock Steady
Publishing: Shawn Michael Perry
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Publishing 2: Alessandro Del Vecchio
Publishing Affiliation 2: SIAE
Album Title: All Stand Together
Record Label: OTB
Record Label:
ONLY THE BRAVE RECORDINGS & ENTERTAINMENT
Belinda Perry
9515667501
belindaloree@yahoo.com
Radio Promotion:
OTB
Belinda Perry
9515667501
belindaloree@yahoo.com
Publicity/PR:
ARTIST PR
Shawn
9515667501
shawnperry@usa.net
Manager:
OTB
Belinda Perry
9515667501
belindaloree@yahoo.com

