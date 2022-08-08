Shawn Michael Perry “Light Of Day” at radio now: Radio/Media Download

Currently in 2022, Shawn has 5 new singles out… I WILL SURVIVE, ALL STAND TOGETHER, RAIN COME DOWN, ONLY THE BRAVE, and LIGHT OF DAY. I WILL SUVIVE has been nominated for two awards at the 2022 Native American Music Awards …! stay tuned for news on new album videos, touring dates and more…! just completed filming a role in a new feature film “No Time to Run www.notimetorun.com Shawn has released 7 new singles Brother In Arms, Wanted A Good American, Dirt Dust N Gasoline. Pipe Of Peace I Will Survive, All Stand Together, Rain Come Down, Only The Brave and Light Of Day…! Get Your Copies Today!

ABOUT:

Shawn Michael Perry has taken the multi-hyphenate to new heights.

Shawn first came to the public’s attention through his acting skills. He has appeared in films as diverse as Last of The Mohicans, Wild Bill, The Witness, On Deadly Ground not to mention television productions such as Star Trek The Next Generation, Murder She Wrote, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman and CBS after school special My Indian Summer.

His stage credits include the highly acclaimed Ghost Dance at Los Angeles Actor’s Gang Studio. In 2009 Shawn played the original “Chief Neawah” in “So Far From Scioto” at the acclaimed Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. An Indian initiative to include the histories of the Native peoples in the early 18th century.

In October 2010 Shawn was the First Native American to be featured in a commercial for The Ad Council called “Ruckus” on fatherhood (a President Obama initiative)

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Shawn Michael Perry

Song Title: Light Of Day

Publishing: Shawn Michael Perry/Alessandro Del Vecch

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Light Of Day

Record Label: OTB