Shawn Michael Perry “Brave” released to radio: Radio Download Now

Embrace the magic of Shawn Michael Perry’s “Brave,” as he opens a world of possibilities through a one-of-a-kind style and immersive rhythms

A highly anticipated new release by Rock sensation Shawn Michael, “Brave” is a thoroughly riveting and admirable work. A true musical genius, Perry’s impeccable song writing and captivating voice have earned him multiple accolades and forged his name amongst the most talented artists of contemporary times.

Produced by the legendary Alessandro Del Vecchio, and recorded, mixed, and mastered at the state-of-the-art Ivory Tears Music Works in Somma Lombardo, Italy, “Brave” is a true masterpiece of rock music. Featuring the sensory vocals of Andy Zuckerman, the new album was recorded at the renowned Institute of Noise in Los Angeles, USA, and the drums were recorded at Cirice Studio in Suelli, Italy, enveloping audiences with a rich and authentic sound.

Joining Shawn Michael Perry on his incredible musical journey are Alessandro Del Vecchio on keys and bass, Andrea Seveso on guitars, and Michele Sanna on drums. With “Brave,” the dynamic and talented band is sure to deliver an unforgettable performance and reach to new heights of success.

Shawn has also released seven other original singles, including “I WILL SURVIVE,” “ALL STAND TOGETHER,” “RAIN COME DOWN,” “ONLY THE BRAVE,” “ROCK STEADY,” “LIGHT OF DAY,” and “BLOOD RED DAWN.” Two of these singles, “OTB” and “ROCK STEADY,” have been nominated for the Grammy Awards American Roots Song and Rock Performance.

In addition to his music career, Shawn is also an accomplished actor. He recently completed filming a role in a new feature film called “No Time to Run,” which promises to be a must-watch for fans of his work.

“Brave” will be released on all digital platforms on March 17th, 2023, with CDs and vinyl to be distributed by the artists’ label OTBRE, and will be available on April 1st,2023. The record has been executively produced by Belinda Perry, founder of Only the Brave Recordings & Entertainment, who is proud to present the monumental rock release.

Visit Shawn Michael Perry’s official website to check out/download/buy their new music and follow the artist on social media for updates on new music! Reach out through email for interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations.

ABOUT

Shawn Michael Perry is a talented musician, singer, and songwriter who has been making waves in the music industry. He has recently finished his latest album, “BRAVE,” which was produced by Alessandro Del Vecchio. The album features a collection of powerful tracks that showcase Shawn’s unique blend of rock, roots, and contemporary music.

Shawn’s previous releases include four new singles in 2020, including “Pipe of Peace,” “Brother In Arms,” “Wanted A Good American,” and “Dirt Dust N Gasoline.” These tracks are a testament to Shawn’s musical talent and his ability to connect with listeners on a deep and emotional level.

If you’re a fan of Shawn’s music or acting, be sure to stay tuned for news on new album videos, touring dates, and more. With his passion for music and his dedication to his craft, Shawn is sure to continue making a name for himself in the entertainment industry.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Shawn Michael Perry

Song Title: Brave

Publishing: Only The Brave Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Brave

Record Label: OTB