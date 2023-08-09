Shawn-Campbell_front_album_cover.jpg

Shawn Campbell “This Old Road” now at radio: Download Here

Just recorded his 2nd Nashville CD.

New Songs: This Old Road, Think About You, You Drive Me Crazy, Love At First Sight

Think About You hit #4 on Country Main Chart New Music Weekly and #4 country Top30 Indie Artist.

Produced By the Legendary Dirk Johnson and singed with Nashville Record label “Dirkworks Production”

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Shawn Campbell
Song Title: This Old Road
Publishing: Shawn Campbell/Dirkworks
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: This Old Road
Record Label: Chance Music Team Management/Dirkworks
Record Label:
Chance Music Team / Dirkworks
Shawn Campbell
417 818 2590
Shawn@chancemusicteam.com
Radio Promotion:
Alan Young Promotions
Alan Young
Youngwins@aol.com
Publicity/PR:
Chance Music Team
Jennifer Dean
417 249 0051
Jennifer@chancemusicteam.com
Manager:
Chance Music Team
Jennifer Dean
417 249 0051
Jennifer@chancemusicteam.com
Booking Agent:
Chance Music Team
Jennifer Dean
Jennifer@chancemusicteam.com
Jennifer@chancemusicteam.com

