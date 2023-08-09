Shawn Campbell “This Old Road” now at radio: Download Here
Just recorded his 2nd Nashville CD.
New Songs: This Old Road, Think About You, You Drive Me Crazy, Love At First Sight
Think About You hit #4 on Country Main Chart New Music Weekly and #4 country Top30 Indie Artist.
Produced By the Legendary Dirk Johnson and singed with Nashville Record label “Dirkworks Production”
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Shawn Campbell
Song Title: This Old Road
Publishing: Shawn Campbell/Dirkworks
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: This Old Road
Record Label: Chance Music Team Management/Dirkworks
|Record Label:
|Chance Music Team / Dirkworks
|Shawn Campbell
|417 818 2590
|Shawn@chancemusicteam.com
|Radio Promotion:
|Alan Young Promotions
|Alan Young
|Youngwins@aol.com
|Publicity/PR:
|Chance Music Team
|Jennifer Dean
|417 249 0051
|Jennifer@chancemusicteam.com
|Manager:
|Chance Music Team
|Jennifer Dean
|417 249 0051
|Jennifer@chancemusicteam.com
|Booking Agent:
|Chance Music Team
|Jennifer Dean
|Jennifer@chancemusicteam.com
|Jennifer@chancemusicteam.com