Shawn-Campbell_cover.jpg

Shawn Campbell “Think About You” at Country radio: Download Now

Shawn Campbell grew up in the very small town of Lampe, Missouri. He helped start a Christian band and later he started playing country, rock, and pop music in the Branson. Shawn has already had some pretty large success in the charts as an independent artist. Over the years, he has had the oportunity to open shows for many different artists.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Shawn Campbell
Song Title: Think About You
Publishing: Shawn Campbell/Dirkworks Music
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: This Old Road
Record Label: Chance Music Team
Record Label:
Chance Music Team / Dirkworks
Shawn Campbell
417 818 2590
Shawn@chancemusicteam.com
Radio Promotion:
Alan Young Promotions
Alan Young
Youngwins@aol.com
Publicity/PR:
Chance Music Team
Jennifer Dean
417 249 0051
Jennifer@chancemusicteam.com
Manager:
Chance Music Team
Jennifer Dean
417 249 0051
Jennifer@chancemusicteam.com
Booking Agent:
Chance Music Team
Jennifer Dean
417 249 0051
Jennifer@chancemusicteam.com

Related Posts

Back to Top

Archives

© New Music Weekly 2023

Website design by: Backstage Entertainment Group, LLC