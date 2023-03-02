Shawn Campbell “Think About You” at Country radio: Download Now

Shawn Campbell grew up in the very small town of Lampe, Missouri. He helped start a Christian band and later he started playing country, rock, and pop music in the Branson. Shawn has already had some pretty large success in the charts as an independent artist. Over the years, he has had the oportunity to open shows for many different artists.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Shawn Campbell

Song Title: Think About You

Publishing: Shawn Campbell/Dirkworks Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: This Old Road

Record Label: Chance Music Team