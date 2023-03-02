Shawn Campbell “Think About You” at Country radio: Download Now
Shawn Campbell grew up in the very small town of Lampe, Missouri. He helped start a Christian band and later he started playing country, rock, and pop music in the Branson. Shawn has already had some pretty large success in the charts as an independent artist. Over the years, he has had the oportunity to open shows for many different artists.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Shawn Campbell
Song Title: Think About You
Publishing: Shawn Campbell/Dirkworks Music
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: This Old Road
Record Label: Chance Music Team
