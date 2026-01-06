Recording artist and technologist SHARON., founder of Music Cures AI, has announced the release of a new AI-generated EP titled Trapped In A Tower By An Incel and Group of Organized Crime, arriving January 9, 2026.

The project is a deeply personal and politically charged body of work rooted in SHARON.’s lived experience with the AI funding ecosystem—beginning with her involvement in AI Grant, which she credits with saving her life, and continuing through the subsequent appropriation of her non–AI-generated intellectual property by Silicon Valley figures and its implementation in systems that influenced financial markets and Wall Street activity.

While SHARON. is widely known for explicit, high-impact Tech House and House records favored by DJs globally, this release leans heavily into Deep House, using mood, narrative, and texture to document a complex sequence of events: uncovering systemic exploitation, tracing how it occurred, understanding its implications, and confronting personal betrayal—including falling in love with a hacker who ultimately sold her out, more than once.

The EP’s title track, Trapped In A Tower By An Incel and Group of Organized Crime, anchors the project and is accompanied by a “Silicon Valley Billionaires Extended Mix.” Other tracks include:

Neuro Emasculation — a commentary on what SHARON. describes as an “incel apocalypse,” examining power, grievance, and technological masculinity

Deep Fake — a critique of contemporary politics and the two-party system

Mr White Hat — named for the hacker who played a central role in her story

Let’s Go, USA! — addressing the exploitation of women and children and the failure to protect victims or fully disclose the Epstein files

Hackers Hospital — inspired by the Stargate Deal and SHARON.’s invention of a recovery and rehabilitation framework for hackers, which forms part of her broader AI body of work

Although AI-generated music is not typically her medium of choice, SHARON. says the format felt unavoidable given the nature of the events themselves.

“This record had to be made this way,” she explains. “AI was both the context and the catalyst. Using it to tell the story was the only honest option.”

Trapped In A Tower By An Incel and Group of Organized Crime functions simultaneously as an electronic record, a disclosure artifact, and an extension of SHARON.’s ongoing work at the intersection of music, technology, and systems accountability.

The EP will be available across digital platforms on January 9, 2026.