“Sharon, Lois & Bram Best of the Best Live” – Legendary Trio’s 1st New Album in 21 Years – Out Nov. 19

Sharon, Lois & Bram Best of the Best Live sparkles with the full flavor of the legendary Sharon, Lois & Bram shows attended by hundreds of thousands of devoted fans around the world. The album presents more than 25 never-before heard live recordings from Sharon, Lois & Bram’s North American concerts during the years 1989 – 1995, in venues ranging from New York’s City Center to Ottawa’s National Arts Centre to LA’s Wiltern Theatre and more.

Two superfans, along with co-producer Randi Hampson, helped curate the album’s material by lovingly sifting through hundreds of recordings so that Sharon, Lois & Bram Best of the Best Live could capture the ultimate Sharon, Lois & Bram experience, enabling today’s families to enjoy a time machine excursion to the trio’s best concerts while singing along at home – even more important during these times of social restrictions when parents and children are unable to have many live performance experiences.

Original audiences will thrill to the music that so many cherish as the soundtrack to their childhoods, and for those families new to Sharon, Lois & Bram, this treasure trove of jazzy, foot-stomping medleys, lively banter, and enthusiastic audience participation will unveil what the excitement of a live Sharon, Lois & Bram concert was all about.

Sharon, Lois & Bram Best of the Best Live pulls out all the stops with 22 tracks of high-energy, singable/danceable numbers that showcase Sharon, Lois & Bram’s delicious sense of fun and spontaneity right alongside their impeccable musicianship and love for the families who sang along with them.

The album comes alive from the get-go, with Sharon, Lois & Bram bursting onto the stage on “Rig A Jig Jig,” which fairly roars with good-natured cheer. Other highlights on this action-packed excursion include the ridiculously goofy pairing of “Dirty Old Bill” and “Miss Lucy,” the tight, three-part harmonies on the rocking, boogie-woogie “Hucklebuck,” an endearing rendition of Tom Paxton’s “Going to the Zoo,” and of course, the group’s signature song, “Skinnamarink,” which continues to symbolize the very best of humanity: friendship, joy, and love.

“We were surprised and thrilled to have these treasures unearthed and to take this musical trip down memory lane!” says Sharon Hampson. “We love hearing the audiences singing along and interacting with us. We smile as we listen to the playful banter we had with each other on stage. We are proud of the complex musical arrangements and harmonies, and we are transported back to the packed houses and joyful adventures we shared with Lois all those years ago.”

“We are joined on the album by the wonderful musicians who played at these shows, and especially our friends, fearless bandleader Grant Slater and amazing multi-instrumentalist Kirk Elliott,” adds Bram Morrison. “They toured with us for 30 of the last 42 years! I think, through singing and music, during thousands of shows, we have constructed a shared history with our audiences. We hope the attachment felt for us and our music has contributed to their well-being later in life and that this album will touch the lives of a whole new generation.”