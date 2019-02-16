Sharmila releases new single ‘Respect Your Body’

Netherlands based artist Sharmila has dropped her latest single ‘Respect Your Body’. This follows her previous dance/club themed anthem ‘Burning For You’.

Respect Your Body offers more of an R&B and pop vibe, with catchy hooks, well produced samples and a funky rap feel to it. Exploring different avenues, Respect Your Body blends R&B with rap elements to form a catchy pop number.

The song feels to deliver an obvious message, which seems close to Sharmila’s heart. The lyrics “Respect Your Body” feature prominently throughout the song – this also forms a catchy memorable hook.

Available on all major digital platforms, Respect Your Body can be found on iTunes, Youtube, Spotify and BandsinTown.

With her album set to be released in the near future, Sharmila’s sights are set to perform further gigs, spread the word and embark on a tour. Having already opened up for popular American boyband O-Town last year, this sets her in good stead for the future. In addition, this also gives her the experience on what to expect further down the line. Stemming from an MTV produced reality show; O-Town had a string of popular hits from 2000-2013 and have now returned to the music scene.

A little more about Sharmila:

At a young age Sharmila was interested in performing arts and soon took up dancing lessons. As a natural progression from this, she found herself involved with writing her own music – this then lead her to have vocal lessons to establish herself further within the music industry.

Links

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/respect-your-body-single/1450275066

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwKuUVY35yk

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/sharmilaonline

BandsinTown: https://www.bandsintown.com/a/7916032?trigger=track