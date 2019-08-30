Shari Rowe Gives Glimpse of Live Show in New Song “Night Like This”
Lively, magnetic, memorable – Shari Rowe’s shows are nothing short of enchanting. On Friday, August 30, this energy will be reflected in her newest single release, “Night Like This.”
A preview of the full-band show will be debuted on August 30 on KGUN’s Tucson Morning Blend, along with a small-scale acoustic rendition on Pahrump, NV’s KPVM-TV September 4.
Though traveling the Southwest for music, Shari Rowe pays tribute to her Arizona roots – displaying workmanship by local Phoenix artist, Kory Miller, as the cover art for the single.
The “Night Like This” release is nothing but perfectly timed – with upcoming performances at Country Saturday Nights in Glendale, AZ; opening for Waterloo Revival at the Gila County Fairgrounds in Globe, AZ; the VFW Country Festival in Tolleson, AZ; and opening for Jimmie Allen at the Eastern New Mexico State Fair.