Shari Rowe Delivers Message of Conviction in New Single “The Heavy”

Country artist Shari Rowe is known to those around her for her compassionate heart and genuine spirit. Now, in times of turmoil, she is calling out listeners in her upcoming single “The Heavy” to provide a glimmer of hope for others. “The Heavy” is a song of awakening and heart – representing all who have struggled and needed a helping hand.

“We wrote ’The Heavy’ to inspire,” says Shari Rowe. “We can all relate. Getting that news, feeling that pain, losing sleep over the things we see in the world, grieving the loss of loved ones. ’The Heavy’ comes into our lives in many ways, and we have the power to lighten the load for each other. We all have opportunities, big or small, to be the light.”

The compelling track is sung with conviction and passion, as Rowe ernestly delivers the powerful, inspirational lyrics. With the tagline “be the light in the heavy”, Shari encourages us all to be a beacon of light during dark times. In today’s climate, more than ever, it is important to spread the message of positivity and lifting each other up.

The song has already received glowing reviews. Sounds Like Nashville, who premiered the track, said “Shari Rowe offers encouragement for ‘the heavy’ times in new song.” The country music staple also spoke on the power of the lyrics, production and delivery. “The lyrics, which urge listeners to ‘be a spark in the dark for the ones who can’t’ and ‘be a house in the harbor leadin’ to the land,’ are paired with guitar and purcussion-heavy instrumentation that supports the encouraging message.”