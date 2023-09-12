Share Of Ear: AM/FM Represents 60% All In-Car Tuning

As automakers contemplate audio entertainment options and designs for their vehicles, they acknowledge that AM/FM radio is the most-listened-to in-vehicle audio platform. However, important questions are raised: “What do the drivers of my vehicles listen to in the car? How do the audio habits of my brand’s drivers differ from the total U.S. average?” This week’s Cumulus Media | Westwood One Audio Active Group blog outlines a special analysis of Edison’s “Share of Ear” data looking at listening among car owners.
For product design and operations teams at auto manufacturers, it is important to understand the massive use of AM/FM radio among their customers
For the auto brand marketing teams, AM/FM radio is a powerful platform to reach American drivers to build auto brands
Ford drivers in the car: AM/FM radio has a 58% share of all audio time spent and an 87% share of ad-supported audio
If Ford wanted to run ads targeting their owners and prospective customers in their vehicles, AM/FM radio would seem to be a good choice with its 87% share among Ford drivers and an 85% share of all drivers
Among all U.S. drivers, AM/FM radio is the ad-supported queen of the road with an 85% share of in-car ad supported audio
Toyota drivers: AM/FM radio has a 61% share of all audio and an 87% share of ad-supported listening
Luxury German brand drivers (Mercedes, BMW, Porsche): AM/FM radio leads total audio time spent with greater tuning to SiriusXM spoken word channels