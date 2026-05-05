Shapes Brings New Album Planet Android to Life with “Village Sessions (Daytime)” Live Video Session

Toronto-based jam band Shapes continues the rollout of their debut album Planet Android with the release of a new live performance video, “Village Sessions (Daytime).” Capturing the band in their most natural element, the video highlights the fluid musicianship and improvisational chemistry that define their sound. Following the recent release of Planet Android, the live session offers a fresh lens into the project’s immersive world. Both Planet Android and “Village Sessions (Daytime)” are now available on all major platforms.

Across Planet Android, Shapes constructs an otherworldly narrative exploring humanity’s growing dependence on technology and its disconnection from nature. Opening with “Nature Girl,” the band introduces the story’s lone survivor through dreamy guitar textures and fluid grooves, setting the tone for a journey that is both introspective and mystical. “The Baron’s Memoirs” shifts into a more playful yet ominous space, presenting the album’s antagonist with a theatrical edge, while the title track “Planet Android” expands the world into a mechanized dystopia driven by soulful funk rhythms and vibrant instrumentation. Tracks like “Rebel Merchant” and “The Last Oasis” showcase the band’s ability to balance atmospheric depth with explosive instrumental passages, while “Future Boy” introduces bright brass elements into the mix. Closing with “The Showdown,” Shapes delivers a cinematic finale that captures the narrative’s climactic battle through sweeping arrangements and interplay. “Planet Android is both a warning and a statement on society’s digital dependence and the dangers of losing touch with nature,” the band explains. “The story depicts an alternate universe that acts as a metaphor to examine the dangerous path we face in our own reality.”

While the album presents a carefully constructed narrative, “Village Sessions (Daytime)” strips everything back to the band’s core—live interplay and chemistry. Led by Bryan Silverberg (guitar) and Dave Hollingshead (keyboards), Shapes was formed by four lifelong friends whose deep musical connection fuels their performances. The video displays that near-telepathic dynamic, with each member responding instinctively to the other, allowing songs to stretch, shift, and evolve in real time. It’s a clear reminder that Shapes’ music isn’t just heard, it’s experienced.

Drawing inspiration from artists like Frank Zappa, Phish, Funkadelic, and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Shapes blends psychedelic rock, funk, jazz, and blues into a kaleidoscopic sound defined by grooving percussion, hypnotic guitars, and cosmic textures. Their approach to music is fluid and ever-changing, with each performance creating new “shapes” through improvisation and sonic exploration. Following the release of their 2023 EP What If?, the band has built momentum through consistent touring and immersive live show. Multi-night runs across Canada and the U.S., including stops at Buffalo Iron Works and The Westcott Theater, have solidified their reputation as a must-see act. Since its April 2026 release, Planet Android has continued to gain traction, earning praise from tastemakers like Relix and JamBase.

With “Village Sessions (Daytime),” Shapes extends the life of Planet Android, offering fans a deeper, more immediate connection to the music. The video serves as both an entry point for new listeners and a reintroduction to the album’s expansive world, reinforcing the band’s identity as a dynamic, forward-thinking force in the modern jam scene. Watch the video now and stream Planet Android on all platforms. For more information, tour dates, and updates, follow Shapes on Instagram @ShapesMusic.to and visit ShapesTheBand.ca.