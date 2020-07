Bio/Tour:

The Shannon Woods Band releases their 3rd single sure to be another hit song. This time the guys slow it down a bit with a heartfelt ballad titled In Case I Dont Come Home penned by Nashville writer Mike Hilliard and Shannon Woods the lead singer of the band. The song will pull at your heartstrings and the timing of this release is perfect for whats going on in the world, leaving a strong message for everyone to think about every time you walk out the door.