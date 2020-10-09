Shannon LaBrie Releases Empowering New LP, Building

After months of anticipation and having already received praise from NPR, American Songwriter, and For Folk Sake, Shannon Labrie has released her new LP Building. Produced by multi-Grammy Award-winners Brent Maher and Charles Yingling, and recorded at The Blueroom Studio in Nashville, Tenn., Building is now available worldwide and can be found on all digital streaming platforms HERE, or for purchase HERE.

Building exclusively premiered on American Songwriter (here), and today, Sept. 25, LaBrie will perform an exclusive livestream performance on American Songwriter’s Facebook page at 3 p.m. CST, HERE. LaBrie will perform the entire album from top to bottom, live from The Blueroom Studio. Additionally, LaBrie joins WMOT Roots Radio’s Finally Fridaylivestream to perform a handful of songs off the highly anticipated album. Tune in at 12:30 p.m. CST to catch the live performance HERE.

Written in 2019, each song holds significant importance and relevance now more than ever. Building offers listeners a journey to self-discovery and reflection with songs about finding strength in pain, spiritual guidance, and words that turn to bullets as in the song “The Things We Say” as she sings, “The things we say, it’s the weapon of the age.” LaBrie’s voice delicately floats over the solo piano that accompanies her, leaving no room for distraction and making her message perfectly clear. The talented wordsmith wrote or co-wrote every track, bringing words of willful hope in songs like “Raining Hallelujah” while she creates a sense of calm in “Angels Fall” through the use of the main guitar riff fluttering throughout as the song continues to build on top: “Angels fall from the sky, every so often I feel the wind from a pair of wings, pushing me to better things.”

LaBrie’s title track “Building” reminds listeners that life is an ever-changing tide that continues to build with each experience acting as a building block to the next, “I can’t think of a better word to describe this thing we call ‘life’ than the word ‘building’,” she says of the title track. LaBrie leaves listeners with a rendition of Tom Petty’s “It’s Good to Be King,”using her smooth and soulful voice to bring new light and female perspective to a song based off of the male ego.

Building Track Listing (Writers Credits):

1. Firewalker – Shannon LaBrie, Joe Robinson, Tia Sillers

2. Raining Hallelujah – Shannon LaBrie, Tia Sillers

3. Angels Fall – Shannon LaBrie, John Cox

4. The Things We Say – Shannon LaBrie

5. Building – Shannon LaBrie, Tia Sillers

6. One In a Million – Shannon LaBrie, Tia Sillers

7. It’s Good To Be King – Tom Petty Cover

Building is the follow-up to LaBrie’s first full-length album, titled War & Peace, which earned LaBrie and her music critical acclaim and respect within the music industry. Rolling Stone praised the 2016 project saying, “Her songs unfold with style and subtlety, coasting over the album’s lush, beautiful arrangements via LaBrie’s gorgeous voice.”

With over 12 million streams on Spotify and Apple Music, Shannon LaBrie brings to life insightful stories of a woman who remains true to herself in a life where uncertainty is certain. She is a fearless performer and guitar player whose music possesses a unique blend of Americana and Soul, and has already earned praise from Rolling Stone, CMT, Paste Magazine, and more. LaBrie has performed across the U.S. alongside artists ranging from Valerie June and ZZ Ward to Robert Randolph and Gabe Dixon.

Her music is filled with emotionally-charged lyrics that give a voice to the love and loss in which LaBrie has experienced throughout her life. The talented wordsmith’s songs have been recorded by a diverse lineup of artists including Gabe Dixon, Lillie & Madaline, and the European DJ, Boogie Pimps. A notable cut of LaBrie’s includes a co-write with Robert Randolph that resulted in, “She Got Soul,” a song off his Grammy-nominated album, Got Soul. Shannon’s music has been featured in many television shows, including Jane By Design, Army Wives, and The Client List, amongst others.

