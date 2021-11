In relationships, you have to be courageous and open yourself up to your partner in a way that can be frightening, says Hudson. “The fearless show their vulnerability and run into the arrows.” The folk singer is no stranger to patiently observing life’s most special moments. As a father and husband, Hudson says he still takes the time to write music with a physical pen and paper, delicately reflecting on humanity’s journey. “The more I live my life, the more I believe that you have to be vulnerable to show courage,” says Hudson. “There’s no true bravery unless there is exposure and vulnerability involved.”