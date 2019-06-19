Shania Twain Set To Return To Vegas For “Let’s Go” Residency

One of music’s most renowned trailblazers and the top-selling female country artist of all-time, Shania Twain, is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with Shania Twain “Let’s Go!” The Vegas Residency, opening at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

Shania will serve as creative director for her new Las Vegas show, combining her three decade-long career with inspiration from her iconic videos and elements from her 2018 sold out global NOW tour. This country rebel at heart will push the boundaries in Vegas, just as she always has done, taking fans on a journey of nostalgia and blowing them away with outside-the-box concepts and visual spectacles.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. PT. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, June 20 10 p.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale on Thursday, June 20 from 10 a.m. PT through 10 p.m. PT. The 23 performances going on sale are:

Dec. 2019: 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18

March 2020: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

May 2020: 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

June 2020: 3, 5, 6

General ticket prices begin at $60 plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. All shows begin at 8 p.m.

Additionally, Shania, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment have announced that $1 of every ticket purchased to Shania Twain “Let’s Go!” The Vegas Residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will be donated to Shania Kids Can. Established in 2010 by Shania Twain, Shania Kids Can (SKC) provides services that promote positive change in children’s lives in time of crises and economic hardship. SKC provides children with one-on-one consultations, academic support, group activities as well as nutritious snacks and meal programs where needed, all while in the safe, confidence-building environment that is the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse. For more information about Shania Kids Can, please visit: www.shaniakidscan.com.