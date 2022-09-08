Shane Owens Releases New Lyric Video For Current Single “You Go Good”

Country music singer/songwriter Shane Owens continues to celebrate the success of his current single “You Go Good” by releasing a brand new lyric video showing never before seen photos and videos of live performances from throughout his career. Owens continues to put his southern charm on display with “You Go Good,” while describing how some things just fit perfectly together, whether they’re a likely pair or not. Like how a “Sunday needs a sermon,” or as opposite as Hollywood and red clay Georgia, all he knows is “you go good with me.” “You Go Good” was premiered by Cowboys & Indians Magazine and is available to download and stream on all digital platforms now!

Listen/stream/buy HERE.

Visit HERE to view Owens’ premiere with Cowboys & Indians Magazine.

“You Go Good” has been one of my favorite singles to release to date,” shares Owens. “It’s an uptempo, love song that simply looks at a relationship and even though they may be opposites, they simply fit like a glove. Thank you to Cowboys & Indians Magazine for your continued support and I hope everyone likes the new lyric video.”

Owens’ “You Go Good” made the top #3 most downloaded & top #3 most streamed tracks on Play MPE, demonstrating Shane’s unique ability to relate to every listener. His previous single, “Music Man continues to stand out as it has broken the top 40 spot on the Music Row CountryBreakout Radio Chart reaching #34. Known for being one of the few country artists who deliver modern-day sounds while honoring traditional country roots, Owens continues to pay homage to his heroes and stays true to his own style. From playing the world-famous Grand Ole Opry with his debut in 2017 and appearing in many CMA festivals throughout his career, Owens’s most recent single “You Go Good” is another reason that proves Owens is dominating the industry.

To keep up with future releases and everything Shane Owens, visit HERE and follow his social channels linked below.

About Shane Owens:

Named by Rolling Stone Country as one of the “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know,” and awarded 2018 Music Row Independent Artist of the Year, Shane Owens has been building a strong following for more than a decade. His powerful vocal range combined with the emotional lyrical content of his songs has made him a favorite of fans, critics, and fellow artists alike. After starting his career opening shows for dozens of major stars, the baritone performer attracted the attention of Nashville music executives, and he soon landed a record deal. However, with all the changes in the music industry at the time, his album was shelved and never released. Just like the ‘Never Give Up’ mantra of his lyrics, Owens picked himself up and moved on, thanks to famed producer James Stroud (Tim McGraw, Aaron Lewis, Clint Black), country music legend Randy Travis, who co-executive produced his first album, Where I’m Comin’ From, and AmeriMonte Records. Never one to sit still for long, Shane Owens is currently impacting at radio with his latest single “You Go Good.” For more information, visit shaneowenscountrymusic.com.