Shane Owens’ Lyric Video For “Nothing Compares To Christmas” Is Available Now

Shane Owens delivers his rich, distinctive vocals and sets the stage for the holidays with a new lyric video for his popular Christmas single, “Nothing Compares to Christmas,” which was premiered by Scenes Sessions. Co-written by Owens and Galen Griffin, the song was recorded at Nashville’s legendary County Q Productions and produced by Nick “Ace” Lutz. This tune reminds all that nothing compares to the cheer and charisma of the Christmas season; and this year, we all could use a bit more cheer! “Nothing Compares To Christmas” is available to download and stream on all digital services.

“Nothing compares to Christmas” is a song I’m most proud of having a hand in writing,” shares Owens. “Christmas is my favorite time of year and has been since I was a child. Hopefully, this song will bring back memories for everyone from sitting around a warm campfire to remembering the family members who are no longer with us on this special day of the year. Merry Christmas to all,” shares Shane.

“Nothing Compares to Christmas” notes various ideals unique to the season that warm hearts, like the magic of Santa, spending time with family, and recalling those who had once spent holidays in our presence but have passed on. In true Ray Price fashion, strings were added to the mix to give the single that traditional country sound that comes so naturally to Owens. “Nothing Compares To Christmas” has become a Shane Owens’ fan-favorite and once you hear it, you will know why.

Owens also continues to celebrate the success of his current single “You Go Good.” He recently released a new lyric video showing never before seen photos and videos of live performances from throughout his career. “You Go Good” describes how some things just fit perfectly together, whether they’re a likely pair or not. Like a “Sunday needs a sermon,” or as opposite as Hollywood and red clay Georgia, all he knows is “you go good with me.” “You Go Good” was premiered by Cowboys & Indians and is available to download and stream on all digital platforms now! Owens will return once again to host the historic Midnite Jamboree on December 3 at the Troubadour In Nashville, Tennessee. Recorded with a live audience, the Midnite Jamboree will air on December 10th at 12 AM on 650 AM WSM or WSMOnline.com

Named by Rolling Stone Country as one of the “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know,” and awarded 2018 Music Row Independent Artist of the Year, Shane Owens has been building a strong following for more than a decade. His powerful vocal range combined with the emotional lyrical content of his songs has made him a favorite of fans, critics, and fellow artists alike. After starting his career opening shows for dozens of major stars, the baritone performer attracted the attention of Nashville music executives, and he soon landed a record deal. However, with all the changes in the music industry at the time, his album was shelved and never released. Just like the ‘Never Give Up’ mantra of his lyrics, Owens picked himself up and moved on, thanks to famed producer James Stroud (Tim McGraw, Aaron Lewis, Clint Black), country music legend Randy Travis, who co-executive produced his first album, Where I’m Comin’ From, and AmeriMonte Records. Never one to sit still for long, Shane Owens is currently impacting at radio with his latest single “You Go Good.” For more information, visit shaneowenscountrymusic.com.

