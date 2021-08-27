Shane Owens’ Latest Single “Music Man” Is Available Now

Country music standout Shane Owens released his new single, “Music Man,” today! Owens’ smooth yet bold vocals shine with his signature country sound, all while infusing a contemporary feel to the tune. From playing with his band at local honky-tonks to fast-paced life on the road, the single highlights exactly what it means to be the true “music man” Owens was born to be. Co-written by Galen Griffen, Monte Holmes, and Wil Jones, and produced by Ace Lutz, “Music Man” will have listeners tapping their feet while reminiscing with every note of the steel guitar. This fresh new tune is released by AmeriMonte Records and premiered by The Hollywood Times and Nashville.com, and is available to download and stream on all digital platforms now!

“Music Man is a song that explains how any musician that loves music lives,” shares Owens. “There’s nothing that compares to being on that stage and living the dream of delivering your songs to people that appreciate country music while riding across the land with a five-piece band in a bus. This song will surely make you want to two-step all over the dance floor!”

A rare breed on today’s radio, Owens is notable for being one of the few country artists who deliver modern-day sounds while honoring his traditional country roots. Owens is back in full swing with brand new music and shows for fans of all ages to enjoy. Ingrained in the characteristics that launched his career, Owens continues to pay homage to his heroes while remaining true to the style his fans fell in love with. From playing the world-famous Grand Ole Opry with his debut in 2017 and appearing in many CMA festivals throughout his career, the release of “Music Man” is another reason that proves Owens can’t stray from sharing his talent with the world!

