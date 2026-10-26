Shaking Up AC40: High-Wattage Stars & Breakout Indies Fuel the Nominations Issue

Katseye’s “Animal” (Geffen) is making its presence felt at AC40, bringing the group’s polished pop sound to another important radio audience. Kihyun’s “So Good” and KISS OF LIFE’s “SWEAT” add more international pop energy, while Malcolm Todd’s “Earrings” (Columbia) continues to find airplay alongside a growing collection of contemporary crossover records. The momentum reflects AC40’s increasingly broad musical palette.

The Beaches are expanding their radio footprint with “Edge Of The Earth,” while Meek’s “Fabulous” brings another fresh pop voice into the format. Stella Lefty’s “Boston” is also building significant attention, appearing in recent AC40 and Hot AC activity. DJ Goja, Jason Derulo, and Melody add a dynamic dance-pop dimension with “Mi Chico,” giving programmers another upbeat option for their playlists.

Shaboozey continues his crossover run with “Cowgirl” (Empire) while Alex Warren’s “Emerald Eyes” is developing at radio with repeated airplay. Audrey Hobert’s “Sue Me” is another emerging title gaining exposure, and Martin Garrix and Ed Sheeran bring their international star power together on “Repeat It.” Recent radio playlists show several of these tracks receiving regular spins, underscoring their growing AC40 presence.

Adela’s “Ain’t In LA” is another record adding color to the current AC40 landscape, while Niall Horan’s “Tastes So Good” continues to connect with the format through his familiar melodic pop approach. Noah Kahan’s “Orbiter” (Republic) brings a singer-songwriter sensibility, and Sienna Spiro’s “Great Expectation” adds another developing female voice. Together, these records demonstrate the format’s strong appetite for personality-driven contemporary pop.

Ella Langley’s “Be Her” continues to give AC40 programmers a country-pop crossover option, while Olivia Dean’s “A Couple Minutes” is gaining attention across adult-leaning radio. Recent airplay data shows Olivia Dean’s music appearing prominently at adult formats, with “A Couple Minutes” receiving spins alongside other current crossover titles. The track’s sophisticated pop character makes it a natural fit for the evolving AC40 audience.

Taken together, this group represents a strong mix of established names, emerging stars, and international artists finding additional room at AC40 radio. From KATSEYE and KISS OF LIFE to Alex Warren, The Beaches, Stella Lefty, Ella Langley, and Olivia Dean, the current crop demonstrates how contemporary pop continues to stretch across genre lines while maintaining a strong connection with adult listeners. Recent playlists show that momentum already translating into consistent airplay across stations nationwide.

Independent music continues to make a strong impact at AC40 radio, with Irene Michaels’ “Timeless” leading the charge. The track is currently No. 2 on the National Radio Hits AC40 chart with more than 4,000 spins, while DPB’s “God Mode” sits at No. 8 and continues to climb. Boni Jane’s “The Kissing Tree” and Lawrence Cameron McGhee’s “I Want You Right” are also showing substantial momentum.

Window Vain’s “Ghosted” remains another important independent AC40 title, while Cabela & Schmitt’s “With Your Sneakers On” is crossing formats and gaining significant Top 40 attention as well. PTtheGospelSpitter’s “Good News” is also making an impact, while Sally Ries-Wacht’s debut “Thin Line” is one to watch as the fall radio season approaches. With this diverse group gaining exposure, independent artists continue to find meaningful opportunities at AC40.