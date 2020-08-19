Shakey Graves Instagram Live Stream Performance Presented by Bitchin’ Sauce

Bitchin’ Sauce, a San Diego sauce company, is happy to announce Shakey Graves will be joining them for their seventh installment of Bitchin’ Sauce Presents. Bitchin’ Sauce Presents is a live Instagram concert series created to help support and promote artists who have been sidelined, as the touring industry is grounded due to Covid-19. Past artists have included: Jaime Wyatt, Jade Jackson, Nikki Lane, Lillie Mae, Grammy artist Lucinda Williams, and Emmy Award winner The White Buffalo.

The Gentleman From Texas, Shakey Graves brings his custom suitcase tambourine kick drum to Bitchin’ Sauce Presents with his famous one man act. Fresh off his newly released EP, Look Alive, Shakey Graves has a style that isn’t confined to one genre, or medium– with a mixture of blues, folk, country, and rock and roll. The former “busker” for Mumford and Sons has come a long way since those early days entertaining patrons entering the venues to take their seats. He has won the Best Emerging Artist award at the 2015 Americana Music Awards, and has appeared on Conan, the Late Show with David Letterman, and Late Night with Seth Meyers. April 20, 2020 Shakey released a 3-part documentary, titled Hello Gorgeous, that led up to the release of his EP, which debuted May 8.

Bitchin’ Sauce’s unconventional business model is a reflection of the unique lives of Bitchin’ founders, husband and wife, Starr Edwards and L.A. Edwards.The third of four children, Starr grew up living an unconventional nomadic life on the West Coast. Primarily self-taught in the kitchen and the office, her deeply rooted independent mentality along with her background as a vegan personal chef have poised and aided her in her career of accruing and sharing her knowledge in food innovation, health food development, self-employment, business management, and family. As the Bitchin’ brand continues to grow, Starr’s hand-crafted business model continues to distinguish itself with hallmark determination and inventiveness. The dips can be found in Whole Foods, Costco, Target, and other major chain retail venues.

L.A. Edwards, second of nine children, lived a similarly transient lifestyle but found solace on the stage and in music. Upon releasing True Blue in April 2018, L.A. and his 5 piece Americana rock band toured heavily in the two years to follow, building to larger stages and audiences of sold out festivals and theaters across the US. Since the moment Starr and L.A. crossed paths, their mission has been to spread happiness through sauce and music.

Since the beginning, Bitchin’ Sauce has supported Bitchin’ artists, festivals, and other music related organizations. Bitchin’ Sauce has steadily been more involved in music events and artist sponsorship, as the company has grown.

Tune in August 20, 2020 at 4 p.m. PT on Instagram: @shakeygraves

