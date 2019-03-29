“Shake It and Break It” – Randy Kaplan To Release 7th Not-JUST-For-Kids Album

Award-winning singer-songwriter Randy Kaplan returns to his musical roots with his 7th not-JUST-for-kids album, Shake It and Break It, a collection of pre-WWII country blues, ragtime, and Delta blues classics retrofitted with lyrics that sing of characters living in a zany, brainy world of nonstop, rapid-fire comedy. Shake It and Break It will be released on May 10, 2019.

Showcasing Randy Kaplan’s fantastic mastery of old-time guitar playing, Shake It and Break It revisits some of Randy’s favorite songwriters — many featured on his 2012 NAPPA Gold Award-winning album Mr. Diddie Wah Diddie — and even adds a few more to the list. Blue Barry of the Smoky Mountain Blues Society declared, “Randy is an absolute ace guitarist, picker, and ragtime player … This is a great place to plant some roots of the blues in your kids’ heads and start them out right!”

When the sharp-witted talkin’ turns to singin’, Randy’s voice crackles with personality and wails like Satchmo’s trumpet. He solves the problem of the occasional off-color elements found in the historical versions by blues masters of the past by reworking their lyrics to include more appropriate references for kids. But kids and parents will discover that Randy’s lyrics, in their own way, have as much of an edge to them as the originals. Mississippi John Hurt, Charlie Patton, John Lee Hooker, Tampa Red, Blind Blake, Blind Boy Fuller, Robert Johnson, Hambone Willie Newbern, Skip James, and Mance Lipscomb all come to life in this delightful updating of music that could only have grown in the soil of the American people.

As indebted to the Marx Brothers and Steve Martin as he is to Robert Johnson and Woody Guthrie, Randy Kaplan’s blend of American Roots music and comedic storytelling has inspired the likes of NPR, The Nashville Blues Society, and People magazine to name him one of the nation’s top family entertainers.

A three-time recipient of the ASCAP Plus Award, Randy has released six previous family albums (independently and with Universal Music and My KaZoo Music) and eight albums for adults. His work has been awarded top honors by NAPPA (National Parenting Product Awards), been voted a Top Five CD in the Nickelodeon Parents’ Picks Awards, been featured prominently in children’s magazines and on family websites, and has appeared on the Top Ten lists of NPR, People magazine, Time Out New York Kids, Fids & Kamily, Zooglobble, OWTK, and many others. His recordings have also appeared in compilations such as Putumayo’s American Playground and Spare the Rock Records’ Many Hands: Family Music for Haiti, and his music has been in constant rotation on SiriusXM’s Kids Place Live for more than a decade, with hits such as “No Nothing,” “Don’t Fill Up On Chips,” and “Hockey Puck,” among many others.

Shake It and Break It will be available for digital download at iTunes, Amazon, CDBaby, and other digital retailers. CDs will be available through CDBaby and www.randykaplan.com, as well as at Randy Kaplan’s live shows.

Album Details: Shake It and Break It

For all ages and especially enjoyed by ages 4 – 12

Label: Yellow Thing Records & Books

SRP: $11.99 CD; $9.99 digital download

Run time: 54 minutes

Randy Kaplan – Performance Highlights – April – July 2019

April 11 – Live with Mindy on “The Absolutely Mindy Show,” SiriusXM’s Kids Place Live

April 23 – West Bloomfield Public Library, West Bloomfield, MI

May 10 – Sycamore School, Bohemia, NY (Long Island)

July 19 – 21 – Hiawatha Festival, Marquette, MI

