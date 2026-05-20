Shaboozey plots fall 2026 “Outlaws Never Die Tour” across North America

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Shaboozey is hitting the road this fall with his newly announced “Outlaws Never Die Tour,” a North American headlining run that brings his cinematic new project to life onstage.

A post on Instagram read: “THE OUTLAWS NEVER DIE TOUR Taking this story on the road in the fall. This time I got some friends riding with me… @brittneyspencer, @noelinehofmann, @bigxthaplug, @kashculpeppermusic, @noahcyrus, @carterfaith, @angl.whte”

The ‘Outlaws Never Die Tour’ will serve to support Shaboozey’s upcoming concept album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, arriving July 31, and will blend fresh material with fan favorites in his signature high-energy style.The album centers on a fictional storyline following Cherie Lee, a woman seeking vengeance for her father’s murder. As the narrative unfolds, she becomes romantically involved with one of the outlaws, ultimately leading to a violent and tragic conclusion.

The tour launches September 8 in Phoenix and travels through major cities including Austin, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte, Toronto, Boston, Washington, D.C., New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Minneapolis, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco, among others. The run wraps up October 27 with a final show at Los Angeles’ iconic Greek Theatre.

A rotating lineup of special guests will join throughout the trek, reflecting Shaboozey’s genre-blending approach. Supporting acts include Brittney Spencer, Noeline Hofmann, BigXthaPlug, Kashus Culpepper, Noah Cyrus, Carter Faith, and Angel White on select dates. Notably, Noah Cyrus is set to appear at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre show, while BigXthaPlug will join for select Canadian stops.

Tickets will be released in phases, beginning with an artist pre-sale on April 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional pre-sales follow, including a Live Nation offering, before general tickets become available May 1 at 10 a.m. local time. In partnership with PLUS1, $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, adding a charitable element to the tour’s run.

Sign up for the presale code at www.americandogwood.com.

For additional ticket info, head HERE.