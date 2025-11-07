Seven-Time Grammy Winner Paul Winter to Release New Album, “Horn of Plenty,” on November 21
“I actually aspire to produce a voice on saxophone that is similar to that of a French horn,” Winter says. “I feel a deep sense of gratitude to my horn for how it has been for me a kind of ‘magic carpet,’ carrying me to a lifetime of adventures in many places around the world. This album was a rare opportunity to put forth pieces that feature my playing in consort with longtime musical colleagues, along with the voices of several special guests, both two-legged and otherwise. Horn of Plenty presents my horn in a diversity of settings, in celebration of the cornucopia of creatures and cultures of our glorious Earth.”
ABOUT PAUL WINTER:
From the early days of his college jazz sextet, which toured 23 countries of Latin America for the State Department and performed the first-ever jazz concert at the White House for the Kennedys in 1962, to his later ensemble, the Paul Winter Consort, Paul Winter’s concert tours and recording expeditions have taken him to 52 countries and to wilderness areas on six continents, where he has traveled on rafts, dog sleds, mules, kayaks, tug-boats and Land Rovers. He has recorded over 60 albums, seven of which have been honored with Grammy® Awards.
Album Details: Horn of Plenty
Release date: November 21, 2025
Label: Living Music
SRP: $10 digital download; $15 CD
Run time: 67 minutes
TRACK LIST:
- Dolphin Morning – Paul Winter, soprano sax; Paul Halley, piano and organ
- The Well-Tempered Wood Thrush – Wood Thrush, vocal; Paul Winter, soprano sax; Eugene Friesen, cello; Henrique Eisenmann, fortepiano; Peter Slavov, bass; Rogerio Boccato, drums
- Grand Canyon Sunrise – Paul Winter, soprano sax; Paul Halley, piano; Glen Velez, bendir (Moroccan desert drum
- Caravan at Dawn – Paul Winter, soprano sax; Arto Tuncboyaciyan, vocal/percussion; Mickey Hart, RAMU; Jordan Rudess, keyboards; Vardan Grigoryan, zurna
- Blues Cathedral – Paul Winter, soprano sax; Paul Halley, organ
- Primavera (Spring) – Paul Winter, soprano sax; Oscar Castro-Neves, guitar; Paul Halley, organ
- Land of the Pipers – Paul Winter, soprano sax; Jerry O’Sullivan, Uilleann pipes; Eugene Friesen, cello; Zan McLeod, guitar; Jim Beard, keyboards; Dorothy Papadakos, pipe organ; Eliot Wadopian, bass; Arto Tuncboyaciyan, percussion
- Song to Roger – Paul Winter, soprano sax; Eugene Friesen, cello; Henrique Eisenmann, piano
- Wolf Eyes – Paul Winter, soprano sax; Eugene Friesen, cello; Warren Bernhardt, piano; Jeff Holmes, piano; Oscar Castro-Neves, guitar/synthesizer; Dave Carpenter, bass
- Garden of the Earth – Paul Winter, soprano sax; Eugene Friesen, cello; Paul Halley, piano; Russ Landau, bass; Ted Moore, drums; The Dmitri Pokrovsky Singers
- Triumph – Paul Winter, soprano sax; Paul Halley, pipe organ; Davy Spillane, Uilleann pipes
- Harvest Faire – Paul Winter, soprano sax; Davy Spillane, Uilleann pipes; Eugene Friesen, cello; Damish Draghici, pan flute; Zan McLeod, guitar; Paul Halley, piano; Jordan Rudess, keyboards; Eliot Wadopian, bass; Arto Tuncboyaciyan, percussion
- Icarus – Paul Winter, soprano sax; Jeff Boratko, bassoon; Eugene Friesen, cello; Theresa Thomason, voice; Henrique Eisenmann, piano
WHERE: Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10025
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, November 29, 2025
ADMISSION: $100/$75
TO PURCHASE TICKETS: Visit the Cathedral of St. John the Divine website HERE.
To schedule an interview with Paul Winter or to request a Horn of Plenty download link or CD, please contact Elizabeth Waldman at Waldmania PR: 415-203-0220 or elizabeth@waldmaniapr.com.