Seven Mountains Media to Reacquire WCDI for $300,000

According to FCC documents, Seven Mountains Media is set to reacquire WCDI-FM (100.5) located in Elizabethville, PA from Family Life Ministries for a sum of $300,000. The asset purchase agreement, dated September 25, specifies Family Life Ministries as the seller and Seven Mountains affiliate Southern Belle Media Family as the purchaser. Additionally, this agreement stipulates a purchase price of $300,000 and delegates the transaction’s completion to FCC approval.

The agreement comes slightly more than a year after Seven Mountains sold the station, then known as WQBG, to Family Life for $400,000. Prior to that transfer, “Bigfoot Country” WQBG was simulcasting with WRBG (98.3) in Mifflinburg and WCFT-FM (106.5) in Bloomsburg.

WCDI currently possesses a construction permit allowing it to change its community of license from Elizabethville to Carroll Township, which would place it closer to the Harrisburg market. According to FCC documentation, this permit is set to expire on September 9, 2029. The new purchase agreement mandates that Family Life continues working on completing the Carroll Township facilities prior to finalizing the sale.

This move coincides with Family Life’s recent acquisition of 106.7 WWKL/Hershey, which is now rebranded as WCDM, from Cumulus Media, thereby augmenting the Christian broadcaster’s presence in the Harrisburg area.

Presently, WCDI operates as a noncommercial educational station, even though it is situated outside of the designated NCE band. As part of the transaction, Family Life intends to apply for a return to commercial status, pending FCC approval and the finalization of the sale.

Family Life will retain the WCDI call letters, which are explicitly excluded from the assets being transferred to Southern Belle.

Documented ownership information from the FCC indicates that Southern Belle Media Family also has stakeholdings in WVYV-FM and WLBR-AM within the Harrisburg-Lebanon-Carlisle market. With the addition of WCDI, the company would possess interests in two FM stations and one AM station in accordance with the FCC’s local radio ownership caps.