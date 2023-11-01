SEMA FEST Las Vegas Announces Day by Day Line-Up for Friday, Nov 3 & Saturday, Nov 4

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), producers of the SEMA Show, the major trade-only automotive event held annually in Las Vegas, is celebrating its 56th anniversary in 2023 with the launch of SEMA Fest, an open to the public two-day full-throttle festival that fuses motorsports, music, and car culture. Today, September 26, the event has announced details of its day by day line up with Incubus, Wiz Khalifa, Bush, Third Eye Blind, Ludacris and more set for Friday November 3 and Imagine Dragons, AJR, Walk The Moon, The Struts, Badflower and more set for Saturday, November 4. The full line up follows below. Single-day tickets among other options are on sale now here.

SEMA Fest, happening at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, brings together some of the biggest names in music across the gamut of rock, hip-hop and pop and the hottest automotive brands and their enthusiasts in a large-scale festival format. In addition to the world-class music programming, it will also feature a full slate of immersive automotive lifestyle events, a consumer marketplace, world-class drifting, motorsports competitions, freestyle motocross, BMX demos and more.

The all-ages two-day event marks the conclusion of SEMA Week, which runs around the 2023 SEMA Show on October 31-November 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Whether you are a diehard car enthusiast, a motorsports fan, a music lover or just like to have a good time, SEMA Fest is an event not to miss.

The official SEMA Fest day by day line-up is:

Friday, November 3

Incubus

Wiz Khalifa

Third Eye Blind

Bush

Ludacris

Chase Matthew

Rome&Duddy

Ayron Jones

Bones UK

Starcrawler

Paper Idol

Saturday, November 4

Imagine Dragons

AJR

Walk The Moon

The Struts

Badflower

Meg Meyers

Dead Sara

renforshort

Brooke Alex

Hot Crazy

Good Boy Daisy

The Foxies

About SEMA

SEMA, the Specialty Equipment Market Association founded in 1963, represents the $51.8 billion specialty-automotive industry. The industry provides appearance, performance, comfort, convenience and technology products for passenger and recreational vehicles. Association resources include market research, legislative advocacy, training and product development support, as well as leading trade shows such as the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nev., and the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show in Indianapolis, Ind. For more information, visit www.sema.org, www.semashow.com, or www.performanceracing.com.

Follow SEMA Fest at

Website

Instagram