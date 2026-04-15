seeTrees Release Hopeful Rock Anthem “Lights Out in the City”

seeTrees has released their latest single, “Lights Out in the City,” a rock anthem calling for optimism amid the suffocating dismay of today’s world. Written by Drew Lawrence and produced by Luke Adams (Jacob Dylan, Pete Yorn), the song insists on morality and decorum amid a polarizing, extreme political landscape. “Lights Out in the City” is available on all major streaming platforms now.

“Lights Out in the City” hits the ground running with a catchy, cinematic instrumental that captivates the audience with ethereal keys and a confident drum beat. “‘Lights Out in the City’ navigates the current extremes and hypocrisies in our political climate while pleading for decency and a return to being a beacon of civility and freedom for the world,” explains the brainchild behind the project, Drew Lawrence. Lawrence’s nostalgic vocal quality draws in listeners as he sings, “It’s a delicate rage / Dangerously safe / Can’t even explain where we are.” He holds the audience’s hand through the fire as the track blooms in desperation for peace and understanding, begging listeners to find common ground with one another. The single has a heart of its own: it’s anthemic and inspiring, casting a protective shield over the ray of sanguinity that continues to dim with each misstep. “The USA is still one of the best experiments yet on this planet, and we need to be careful not to let that beacon of hope dim. Greed, false information, for-profit media, entitlement, and an utter disregard for precedent are all chipping away at our foundation.” Despite everything, “Lights Out in the City” glimmers with perseverance and determination.

seeTrees began when Drew Lawrence, formerly of the Americana band The Dales, connected with Luke Adams in Los Angeles back in 2024. What started as a collaboration quickly evolved into a mutual aspiration: crafting emotionally resonant rock music that feels both timeless and necessary. A seasoned songwriter, Lawrence’s breakthrough arrived when he co-wrote “Jar of Hearts” with then-unknown artist Christina Perri, and the song became a global sensation. Together, Lawrence and Adams merge folk, indie, and stadium rock sounds to craft an imagery-laced discography yearning for easier times and a strong sense of community. Drawing inspiration from artists like Tom Petty, The War on Drugs, and Wilco, seeTrees has a late 90s throwback feel with a modern sense of renewal. The band played over 50 shows in 2025 and has a West Coast tour set for this summer. “Lights Out in the City” is the 2nd track from their upcoming sophomore record, following their February single, “Relivin’ It,” and their 2025 debut album, Greater Than The Past.

Come together and embrace the hopefulness in seeTrees’ new song “Lights Out in the City,” available for streaming on all major platforms. Follow their music journey on Instagram @seeTreesBand and stay up-to-date by checking out their website seeTreesBand.com.