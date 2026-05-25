seeTrees Cruises Into Summer with Feel-Good Track “Easy Times”

Southern Californian band seeTrees is back with their latest song, “Easy Times.” Blending the best of Americana, classic rock, and lyrical mastery, “Easy Times” is a feel-good track that celebrates the end of trying times and envisions easier days ahead. “Easy Times,” the third single from their upcoming sophomore record, is now available to stream on all major platforms.

“Easy Times” mesmerizes listeners through the first few notes, immediately transporting them to a place of calm with its retro, indie-folk twang. The musical partnership of Drew Lawrence and Luke Adams has once again resulted in an innately nostalgic yet contemporary track. While the production oozes serenity in its simplicity, Lawrence’s lyricism swells in emotional potency. “‘Easy Times’ is the smooth ride after the turbulence that threatened to end a long relationship,” Lawrence explains. The track is intimate and romantic, taking place at the tail-end of a turbulent phase in a long-term romantic connection. “There’s a look in your eyes suggesting born again desire / There’s a light in your voice saying this love isn’t tired,” Lawrence sings with a newfound confidence and security, placing his trust in fate and ultimately it paying off. Having shed all uncertainty, “Easy Times” is vulnerable and optimistic that the worst has passed; Lawrence’s velvety tone and Adams’ epilogue of keys are sanguine and comfortingly tranquil. In the wake of seeTrees’ previous release, “Lights Out In The City,” their latest single is not attempting to convince or inspire; it’s reassurance that the fruits of our labor are on the horizon. “It’s the realization that you’re going to make it because both people are choosing to reclaim the reason why they got into it in the first place. It’s love beating the darkness,” Lawrence shares.

seeTrees came to be when Drew Lawrence, previously of the Americana band The Dales, and Luke Adams connected in sunny Los Angeles in 2024. Ever since then, their connection has evolved from collaboration to aspirations and a mutual creative vision: a classic, timeless sound accompanied by emotionally resonant lyricism. Lawrence’s breakthrough moment came when he co-wrote “Jar of Hearts” with then-budding artist Christina Perri, and the track transformed into a global sensation. Currently, Lawrence and Adams work together to mix folk, indie, and stadium rock, drawing inspiration from Wilco, Tom Petty, and The War on Drugs, which breeds a sound that is nostalgic with a modern sense of revival. Coming off a busy 2025 playing over fifty shows, seeTrees is set to embark on a West Coast tour this summer. The band has been praised in the press by Buzzbands.LA, antiMusic, Jammerzine, Return of Rock, and more.

“Easy Times” breaks like a sigh of relief when you didn’t realize you were holding your breath. Amidst the serene Americana backdrop, seeTrees are optimistic in the face of adversity. Stream “Easy Times” on all major music platforms. Follow along with their journey on Instagram @seeTreesBand or by visiting their website seeTreesBand.com.