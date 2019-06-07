See the Best Pictures From CMA Fest 2019

CMA Fest is back in Nashville!

The annual country music festival, which is in its 48th year, kicked off with the CMA Awards Wednesday night (June 5) and flowed into Thursday, showcasing 11 live stages of country music’s hottest and rising stars. The shows continue virtually nonstop through Sunday (June 10).

The Chevy Riverfront Stage hosts the biggest acts of the free stages in 2019 with performances by Lee Brice, Billy Currington, Morgan Wallen, Lauren Alaina, Lindsay Ell, LoCash and more. Though the Riverfront hosts thousands of fans each day, CMA Fest shows at Nissan Stadium, which fans must purchase tickets for, clearly have the largest attendance. With 2019 performances by modern country A-listers Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church (who broke an attendance record at Nissan Stadium in May 2019), Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Luke Bryan and more, it’s the most impressive lineup of the festival.

Artists perform approximately 30 minute sets across the festival on both free and paid stages, allowing for hundreds of acts to perform as part of an ultimate country music showcase. According to CMA, CMA Fest 2018 drew tens of thousands of fans to Nissan Stadium as well as capacity crowds at the Chevy Riverfront Stage and Cracker Barrel Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater. It was also noted that country music fans from all 50 states and at least 36 countries were in attendance.

Check out Taste of Country’s ongoing photo gallery for CMA Fest above. Performances from Nissan Stadium will also air on the ABC television special CMA Fest: The Music Event of Summer later this year. Photos will be added through the weekend, so check back for more!