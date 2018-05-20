Sean Paul joins Liam Gallagher and Stereophonics at Rize

Sean Paul will be joining the line-up for the first ever RiZE Festival in Chelmsford this August. Check ticket availability. Performing on the Saturday, this dancehall legend, Grammy Award winner and much loved hit maker extraordinaire is a remarkable addition to the line-up. His performance at RiZE Festival will be one of his only UK appearances this year, guaranteeing a show that’s not to be missed!

RiZE Festival has also confirmed that additional artists joining this already incredible line-up across 4 stages including a JBL Dance Arena and a New Music Stage are; Ash, Bilk, Alma, Black Honey, Sam Henshaw, Jake Shears, Belly, Call Me Loop, Bad Sounds, Nick J.D Hodgson, Kawala, Danny Howard, Sam Divine, Icarus, Mele, Kideko, Cliq, Punctual, Mista Jam, Tom Zanetti, Majestic, Riton & Kahlo, Jaguar Skills, DJ Target, Nathan Dawe, Conducta, Louis Berry, Gerry Cinnamon, Catherine McGrath, Cloves, Feet, Kara Marni, Into The Ark, Samantha Harvey, Alice, Spring King, Ten Tonnes, Sheafs, Taya, Mullaly, Kyko, Apre, Over Atlantic, Folly Rae and Bobii Lewis. (Full stage splits can be seen in the new artwork below).

Liam Gallagher and Stereophonics have previously been announced to headline the brand new RiZE Festival which will take placeat the iconic Hylands Park in Chelmsford on Friday 17th and Saturday 18th August 2018.

Celebrating its very first year RiZE Festivalbrings together an exciting mix of the very best music from classic indie, pop, urban, dance and new upcoming talent across four stages. Hylands Park has a history of hosting world class events and this new local festival promises to bring an incredible weekend of live music plus a huge hub of the best food and drink on the festival circuit.

Tickets are priced from just £59.50+BF and are on sale here.

